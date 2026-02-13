Premier David Burt to Open Bermuda Risk Summit 2026; Minister Jason Hayward to Join Opening Fireside Chat

New sponsors announced as global risk leaders prepare to convene in Bermuda this March

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) today announced that The Hon. David Burt, JP, MP, Premier of Bermuda, will open the Bermuda Risk Summit 2026, setting the tone for three days of discussion on the forces influencing global risk, capital, and economic resilience. The Premier's opening remarks will be followed by a fireside chat with The Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP, Minister of Economy and Labour, exploring Bermuda's economic priorities and the role of international collaboration in an evolving global environment.

The Summit will be hosted by Lorene Phillips as Master of Ceremonies. Phillips is a Bermuda- based Performance Architect and former insurance executive with more than 25 years of global experience in the (re)insurance marketplace and is known for moderating high-level business and public forums locally and internationally.

Taking place 9–11 March 2026 in Bermuda, the Bermuda Risk Summit, in partnership with headline sponsor EY, brings together senior leaders from across (re)insurance, capital markets, regulation, and adjacent sectors to examine emerging risks and the strategies shaping the next era of resilience. This year's agenda will explore themes including alternative capital, regulatory clarity, economic stability, and the growing interconnectedness of global markets.

"We are operating in a period of rapid change, where capital flows, risk dynamics, and geopolitical pressures are evolving in tandem," said Premier David Burt. "Bermuda's strength lies in its ability to convene global expertise, support innovation responsibly, and provide a stable, well-regulated environment for international business. The Bermuda Risk Summit is an important platform for practical dialogue on how we navigate uncertainty while building sustainable growth."

Kendaree Burgess, Managing Director of the Bermuda Business Development Agency, added: "The Bermuda Risk Summit is designed to bring the right people into the room for timely, substantive conversations — the kind that reflect what's happening in markets today and what's coming next. As new sources of capital emerge and risk becomes more interconnected across sectors and borders, Bermuda offers a jurisdiction where clarity, credibility, and collaboration underpin innovation. This year's programme reflects that focus."

The BDA also confirmed the addition of several new sponsors supporting the 2026 Summit, underscoring continued global engagement with Bermuda's risk and capital ecosystem. New sponsors include:

Further programme details and speaker announcements will be released in the lead-up to the Summit.

Bermuda Risk Summit 2026: Building What's Next is sponsored by:

Headline: EY

Platinum: BILTIR

Gold: AM Best, Aladdin by Blackrock

Silver: Association of Bermuda Insurers & Reinsurers (ABIR), A&G Travel, Ariel Re, AXA XL, A&G Travel, HSBC Asset Management, KPMG, Walkers (Bermuda) Ltd, Web Connectivity Limited (WCL), A Zywave Company

Supporting: ACORD Solutions Group, AON, Aspen, Clarendon Wallace, Fidelis Insurance Group, Gnosis, KBRA, Rein4ce, SiriusPoint Ltd., Smith Technologies Ltd., SS&C Technologies Inc, Teneo, Valani Global, Wilson Elser

Official Airline: BermudAir

Spirits Sponsor: Gosling's Limited

Media Partners: Bermuda RE+ILS, Insurance Business America, Insurance Insider, The Insurer from Reuters

Registration for the 2026 Bermuda Risk Summit is open at a rate of $695. Additional sponsorship and speaking opportunities are available. For more information, visit bda.bm or email [email protected] .

To secure accommodation at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, reserve your room online or contact 1-441-295-3000 or the Global Reservations Centre at 1-800-441-1414, using the booking code 'Risk 326' to access preferred rates.

About The Bermuda Risk Summit

The Bermuda Risk Summit is a premier platform for insurance and reinsurance professionals to engage with industry leaders, strengthen partnerships, and gain insights into emerging risks and solutions. With the strong backing of EY, along with a growing network of sponsors, the summit will deliver valuable discussions that shape the future of the global risk industry.

