Premier Doubles Up in Washington DC

Premier has signed an 11 year lease for the entire 5 th floor at this 10 story building l ocated in Washington DC's Golden Triangle BID. The lease is for 17,178 rentable square feet and will be move-in ready August of 2019. Premier will be renovating the premises to be consistent with their new, modern design while offering large offices, privacy and professional full-service shared workspaces.

The 2001 L Street office space will offer 80 private offices, 2 well-appointed conference rooms, and an impressive reception/lounge area to greet clients and guests upon their first step off of the elevators. The location can accommodate over 140 local entrepreneurs, startup employees and virtual workers from around the world. The turn-key private offices will range from 84 to 290 sq. ft. with configurations available for 1 to 20 people. Consistent with other Premier locations, it will offer furnished or unfurnished offices, flexible agreement terms, welcoming support staff, personalized phone answering, mail collection & distribution and virtual office plans.

2001 L Street offers many amenities including Starbucks, a tenant-only fitness center, a secured bike room and sits within walking distance to four Metro stations: Dupont Circle, Farragut North, Farragut West and Foggy Bottom-GWU. Officing here gives you access to the Golden Triangle's 43 blocks of neighborhood events and public art as well as over 20 fine dining and casual restaurants within a five minute walk.

"We are proud to have this opportunity to open our second Washington DC location in such a great area," stated Jeff Reinstein, CEO of Premier Workspaces. "The Golden Triangle has become a great place to live, work, and play."

About Premier Workspaces:

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com/) operates one of the largest privately owned executive suite, coworking and shared workspace companies in the United States with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2002, the company has grown from 9 to over 90 centers, providing over 1.5 million square feet of commercial office space and serving more than 15,000 clients daily. Premier offers fully serviced offices, meeting rooms, and virtual offices, enabling businesses of any size to maximize productivity and profits and establish an immediate professional presence at major business locations throughout the country.

