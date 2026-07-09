Premier Food Trucks Launches Same-Day Financing Preapproval Program to Accelerate Food Truck Business Growth

New financing solution provides startup-friendly, same-day preapproval to help seasoned restaurateurs and aspiring food truck entrepreneurs secure custom mobile kitchens faster.

BUNNELL, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Food Trucks, a leading designer and manufacturer of custom mobile kitchens, today announced the launch of its new same-day financing preapproval program, giving seasoned restaurateurs and aspiring food truck entrepreneurs faster access to the capital needed to launch, expand, or upgrade their businesses.

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The new financing initiative was developed to eliminate many of the delays associated with traditional commercial lending. Through expedited same-day preapproval, qualified applicants can quickly determine financing eligibility and move forward with purchasing a custom-built food truck or trailer without waiting weeks for conventional loan approvals.

"In the food truck industry, timing is everything," said Jordan Schild, President of Premier Food Trucks. "Expanding or launching a food truck business shouldn't be stalled by lengthy banking processes. Our new same-day financing preapproval puts the power directly into the hands of the operator. Whether an owner is upgrading their current equipment or building a brand-new, state-of-the-art mobile kitchen, this program ensures they have the financial backing they need, exactly when they need it."

The same-day preapproval program covers a variety of customized needs, from advanced cooking equipment installation and vehicle wraps to full, ground-up commercial kitchen builds. By removing financial hurdles, Premier Food Trucks enables business owners to focus on what matters most: recipe development, menu scaling, and serving their local communities.

As demand for mobile dining continues to grow nationwide, access to flexible financing has become increasingly important for entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on new opportunities. Premier Food Trucks developed this financing solution to help customers overcome one of the most common obstacles to business ownership: securing funding quickly enough to move projects forward.

Premier Food Trucks has established itself as a trusted food truck builder serving entrepreneurs nationwide. Located in Bunnell, Florida, widely recognized as the food truck manufacturing capital of the world, the company has earned a reputation for designing and manufacturing high-quality, commercial-grade mobile kitchens for entrepreneurs across the United States.

Premier Food Trucks is renowned for crafting high-quality custom mobile kitchens. With years of experience and a team of skilled professionals, the company has built a stellar reputation by collaborating closely with clients from concept to completion. Its comprehensive services include custom design consultation, fabrication, equipment installation, and final delivery, ensuring each mobile kitchen is tailored to the customer's vision, operational goals, and long-term success.

Whether a customer is looking for a custom food truck consultation or a fully equipped mobile kitchen, Premier Food Trucks provides the expertise, craftsmanship, and personalized service needed to deliver a top-of-the-line product built to meet each client's unique needs.

The launch of the same-day financing preapproval program further reinforces Premier Food Trucks' commitment to helping entrepreneurs move from concept to operation faster by combining industry-leading manufacturing with practical financing solutions that support business growth.

Food truck owners and entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the same-day financing preapproval program or beginning the application process can visit the Premier Food Trucks Financing page at www.PremierFoodTrucks.com or contact the company directly at 877-836-6387 or [email protected].

About Premier Food Trucks

Premier Food Trucks is a leading designer, manufacturer, and customizer of commercial-grade food trucks and mobile kitchens. Based in Bunnell, Florida, the company is approaching its 11th anniversary of helping entrepreneurs nationwide launch and grow successful mobile food businesses. Combining expert craftsmanship with top-tier culinary equipment, Premier Food Trucks designs and builds high-quality custom food trucks and trailers tailored to the specific needs of mobile restaurateurs across the country. For more information, visit www.PremierFoodTrucks.com.

Media Contact:

Jordan Schild

877-836-6387

[email protected]

SOURCE Premier Food Trucks