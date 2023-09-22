Premier Lacrosse League Cash App Championship Caps Record Season

News provided by

Premier Lacrosse League

22 Sep, 2023, 13:22 ET

CO-FOUNDER OF THE PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE ON WHY LACROSSE IS ON THE RISE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:
The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is an American professional field lacrosse league composed of 8 teams featuring the world's best lacrosse players. The league's 2023 season has been action packed, with speed, physicality, stiff competition, and SportsCenter Top 10 plays, culminating in the 2023 PLL Cash App Championship on Sunday, September 24.  

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9198051-premier-lacrosse-league-2023-season-popularity/ 

Founded in 2018 by brothers Mike and Paul Rabil, a legendary lacrosse pro himself, the PLL is on a mission to trailblaze a future of professional sports that is player and fan focused. The PLL currently operates in a "touring model" but is set to assign teams to home cities later this year, with 26 markets in contention.

DID YOU KNOW?

  • Lacrosse was the first sport in North America, originally played by Native Americans and the Haudenosaunee people as a gift to the Creator.
  • Today, lacrosse is experiencing a resurgence through the PLL, and is under consideration to return to the Olympics in 2028 – it was last an Olympic sport in 1904 and 1908.

Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Paul Rabil talks about the league and why lacrosse is gaining momentum and popularity.

Visit premierlacrosseleague.com for more information.

MORE ABOUT PAUL RABIL: 
Rabil's a former professional lacrosse player, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), the 2020 Sports Business Journal's Sports Breakthrough of the Year. Over 4 years he's constructed an eight team league, a network partnership with ESPN, and corporate partners that include Ticketmaster, Cash App, Adidas, BOSE, Progressive Insurance, Champion, Gatorade, Michelob Ultra and more. In 2022, Rabil was an executive producer on "Fate of a Sport," an ESPN documentary about the building of the PLL. Rabil has the all-time scoring record in professional lacrosse, has won championships and MVP's as an NCAA athlete, professional, and international player, and is a two-time World Lacrosse Champion with Team USA. Off the field, Rabil's built a robust multi-channel network of over 1 million fans. In 2021, Sports Business Journal named Rabil a 40 Under 40 winner, while Cynopsis Sports Media awarded Paul "Best Athlete in a Web Series", and SportTechie awarded Paul as the "Most Tech-Savvy Athlete on the Planet". In 2017, Rabil launched the award-winning Suiting Up Podcast, an interview-style show that hosts top athletes, entrepreneurs, and entertainers, such as Bill Belichick, Steph Curry, Venus Williams, Tony Hawk, Mark Cuban, Sue Bird and Adam Grant. The show is available on Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or wherever podcasts are available. Annually dubbed a "Top 40 Most Entrepreneurial Athlete" by Entrepreneur Magazine, Rabil's found success as an investor, deploying personal capital through his investment and advisory vehicle, Rabil Ventures. He started the Paul Rabil Foundation in 2011 to help children with learning differences by creating programs and partnerships through sport and scholarship.

Produced for: Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

SOURCE Premier Lacrosse League

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.