Premier Lacrosse League, Whirlpool Brand Announce Official Partnership

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced an expanded partnership with Whirlpool brand. Whirlpool brand will be a founding partner to the Maryland Whipsnakes, the first in league history. In addition, the PLL and Whirlpool brand will work to expand access to lacrosse through equipment restoration, and community and social responsibility endeavors.

"Whirlpool helped us welcome home our eight PLL teams, now we're thrilled to welcome them as the founding partner of the Maryland Whipsnakes – our first official team partnership in this new era for the PLL," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Our homecoming announcement was just the beginning, as we aim to grow the pro game with more novel, fully integrated activations – alongside a company with a stout commitment to social responsibility."

"As a founding partner of the Maryland Whipsnakes we look forward to our collaboration with the Premier Lacrosse League to care for the Baltimore community and the league at large" said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of North America Brand Marketing at Whirlpool Corporation. "Whirlpool brand looks forward to bringing a passion for lacrosse to more families and future generations."

As founding partner of the Maryland Whipsnakes, Whirlpool brand will have a jersey patch on all Whipsnakes uniforms and broadcast entitlement rights to the Whipsnakes homecoming weekend in Baltimore at Homewood Field August 2-4, 2024. The PLL and Whirlpool brand will also partner on community giveback programs. ReLax Collections is the non-profit that PLL partners with to identify schools and youth lacrosse organizations across the US where new players are interested in the sport and who require support with equipment and uniforms – Whirlpool will be adding two of these schools to their Care Counts™ Laundry Program, donating a washer & dryer. Fans will also receive specialized wash instructions to properly care for their PLL jerseys.

The Whirlpool brand partnership builds on the successful entitlement of the PLL's announcement of the cities its teams will call home for the first time in league history.

The Maryland Whipsnakes' PLL season will kick off June 1-2, 2024 in Albany, NY. To learn more about the Whipsnakes and purchase tickets for the 2024 season, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/teams/maryland-whipsnakes/select .

About the Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men's professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of eight teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos Sports Partners, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was named 2020 Sports Breakthrough by the Sports Business Journal, and recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa , Instagram at @whirlpoolusa , or TikTok at @whirlpoolusa . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

SOURCE Premier Lacrosse League