PREMIER LENDER-OWNED, MULTI-TENANT RETAIL BUILDING IN RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS, FOR SALE THROUGH HILCO REAL ESTATE

NORTHRBOOK, Ill., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces the new listing of a lender-owned, 17,167± SF, retail building in the southern region of Texas. Located at 5006 E. Expressway 83, Mercedes, Texas, this four-bay property is currently vacant and boasts versatile C-B Commercial Business District zoning, presenting exciting move-in ready retail opportunities.

Positioned in the center of Texas's Rio Grande Valley region, the site benefits from excellent connectivity to key transportation arteries, including Highway 281, Interstate 2 and Interstate 69E. These major highways seamlessly link the site to neighboring cities like Weslaco, Harlingen and Brownsville, ensuring convenient access to thriving markets. Moreover, the site is a short ten-mile drive to the Mexico-U.S. border, allowing for the potential of cross-border opportunities.

Originally serving as a children's rehabilitation center, the space can be restored for medical office use. The property benefits from a robust medical network, courtesy of Harlingen Medical Center in Harlingen, and Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas. Alternatively, with its strategic location directly across the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets, the four bays can be divided and transformed to expand the city's shopping district.

James Keith, managing director at Hilco Real Estate stated, "Buyers and investors are encouraged to explore the potential of this lender-owned property and recognize the unique prospects it presents." He continued, "With its strategic location, versatile zoning and multi-tenant retail opportunities, this property stands as an enticing venture for those looking to make a sound and profitable investment in the thriving South Texas real estate market."

All offers must be submitted on the purchase and sale agreement available for review and download from our listing page.

Interested buyers should review the offer procedures, available on Hilco Real Estate's website, outlining the requirements to participate in the sale process. For further information and to schedule a property tour please contact James Keith at (270) 304-1020 or [email protected].

For further information on the property, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

