Premier Life Sciences and Healthcare Executive Search and Talent Advisory Firm Slone Partners Names Eric Fink co-CEO

Esteemed industry leader will help guide the company's strategic business planning, operations, and fractional talent service.



SOUTH RIDING, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slone Partners, a premier executive search and talent advisory firm for life sciences and healthcare organizations, has named Eric Fink as co-CEO and Managing Partner. Fink joined the company in July 2024, initially serving as President and Managing Partner. His professional portfolio includes nearly 25 years of diversified experience building and scaling teams, capabilities, and companies across various functional areas and stages.

Prior to Slone Partners, Fink held several highly successful operational leadership roles at public and private biopharma companies across commercial, human capital, IT, legal, communications, and finance, and counseled executive teams and boards of directors on enterprise-wide strategy, opportunities, and risks.

In his new role at Slone Partners, Fink will work alongside fellow co-CEO Leslie Loveless, helping to guide the company's strategic business planning and operations, and overseeing its new Fractional Talent service. This service provides current and new clients with access to an extensive network of best-in-class fractional talent comprised of hundreds of verified, seasoned leaders and functional experts.

"Eric is a tremendously talented business strategist who brings significant industry experience and compelling insights to our organization," said Slone Partners Founder and Chairman Adam Slone. "His efforts to establish Slone Partners as a leader in fractional search are creating new opportunities for our company and our client partners, who are adjusting to shifting market dynamics by forging new hybrid workforce models consisting of both full-time and fractional specialists, expanding capacities at reasonable costs."

"I am extraordinarily excited to work closely with Eric as we continue to expand both our retained search and fractional search businesses to better meet the talent needs of our clients," said Slone Partners co-CEO Leslie Loveless. "Eric and I share a passion for fulfilling Slone Partners' mission of building innovative companies one leader at a time and sustaining important long-term relationships with our clients that further reinforce our unique value proposition. Together, we seek to move our organization forward, leveraging our teams' many strengths and creating innovative new pathways for success."

"The opportunity to serve as co-CEO alongside Leslie is one that I eagerly look forward to," said Fink. "We are aligned on a business plan that scales and expands our range of services while upholding the guiding principles that define our company—transparency, trust, accountability, and a commitment to excellence. With an exceptional team in place, we are confident that Slone Partners will continue to be a leader in the industry and a comprehensive talent partner for our clients in life sciences, healthcare, the nonprofit sector, and beyond."

Fink earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Penn State University and his Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Mercyhurst University. Loveless graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Indiana State University and with honors, earning a Master of Arts in English from Butler University.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Slone Partners is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm delivering visionary leaders and fractional talent who build and scale amazing life sciences and healthcare organizations. With a nationwide presence and global reach, we specialize in discovering and placing innovative leaders, including world-class Board, C-Suite, and upper management professionals. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and our many success stories, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

