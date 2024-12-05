Premier Mechanical Contractor, Murphy Company, Signs Enterprise Agreement With Revizto to Expand Model-Based Coordination

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, announced today a new three-year enterprise agreement with Murphy Company Mechanical Contractors.

Headquartered in St. Louis, with offices in Colorado, Illinois, and Wyoming, Murphy Company is a premier national contractor specializing in the design, construction, and maintenance of mechanical systems for commercial, industrial, and institutional markets.

"Revizto has fostered a far more collaborative workspace from owners, GCs to trade contractors like us." - CJ Soriano Post this Watch this video testimonial where Dylan Blake, VC Manager from Murphy Company, discusses how they began using Revizto for clash coordination to minimize clashes and improve the reliability and efficiency of fabrication. He also emphasizes that subcontractors should use Revizto not only for coordination but also for additional benefits such as quality control checks and better time management on projects.

Murphy Company has been a leader in the industry for 117 years, renowned for its innovative approach to complex mechanical projects. Since adopting Revizto in 2019, the platform has played a central role in enhancing communication, project delivery, and model-based coordination across the entire organization. The new enterprise agreement reinforces Murphy Company's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, staying at the forefront of the mechanical contracting industry, optimizing processes, and delivering exceptional value to its clients.

"Revizto has been a game-changer for Murphy, consolidating multiple platforms into one for document storage and management, real-time model updating, coordination, and issue tracking. It has dramatically improved field use and the implementation of virtual construction principles by enabling easy, real-time access to project documents and models as changes occur. Additionally, Revizto has fostered a far more collaborative workspace across all levels—from owners and general contractors to trade contractors like ourselves—enhancing communication from management to field installation." - CJ Soriano, BIM/CAD Production Manager, Murphy Company.

The mechanical contractor uses Revizto on nearly every project they undertake, including large-scale mechanical installations in healthcare, advanced technology, and manufacturing sectors. As Dylan Blake, VC Manager at Murphy Company, shared in a video testimonial , the collaboration platform has helped them make fabrication more efficient and minimize clashes in the field. Besides becoming an integral part of their mechanical workflow , Revizto also supports Murphy in their focus on safety, teamwork, and customer satisfaction.

"We're proud to have Murphy Company join our growing list of enterprise customers. Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission at Revizto. By expanding their use of our platform, they're enhancing project communication and model-based coordination, which will further optimize their project delivery. We look forward to supporting their continued success across the central U.S." - Anthony Heller, Central Region Sales Director, Revizto.

About Murphy Company

Murphy Company is a family-owned business and a leading mechanical contracting firm with over 100 years of experience delivering innovative solutions to commercial, industrial, and institutional markets.

Murphy provides its clients with the highest quality design-build, fabrication, and mechanical construction. Specializing in HVAC, plumbing, sheet metal, high purity, process piping, refrigeration, and 24/7 service, the team is there when you need them most—keeping your systems operating at peak performance.

Murphy has thrived since 1907, focusing on three core values: employee well-being, enduring relationships, and integrity and professionalism. Their mission is to continually innovate and improve business processes to maximize value for their customers and enhance company performance.

For more information about Murphy Company, please visit www.murphynet.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Revizto

Revizto, a Swiss-based company, launched coordination software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operation (AECO) industry in 2012 and quickly became the fastest-growing Integrated Collaboration Platform. Using gaming technology and cloud solutions, Revizto provides a BIM collaboration platform for 3D and 2D workflows that enables users to work and communicate with all project stakeholders in a unified single environment. The platform is utilized globally for real-time coordination, automated clash detection, and issue tracking throughout the lifecycle of a building or infrastructure project.

Revizto empowers teams to drive accountability, improve timelines and maximize cost-savings by connecting contributors from across platforms, model types and teams, from in-office, on-site, and any device. As a result, thousands of firms around the world are using Revizto to make better decisions and minimize rework.

For more information about Revizto, please visit www.revizto.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube and X .

