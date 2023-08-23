Premier Optical Network Integration Provider, LightRiver, Launches netFLEX® as a Service

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver , the premier optical network integration solution provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions, announces the release of netFLEX as a service (nFaaS). netFLEX , the only platform that enables uniform management of transport networks for cost avoidance, operational scale and new revenue enablement is now available as a SaaS Private Cloud Hosted model in North America and Europe.

Ideal for enterprise and data center customers with small to medium networks, the nFaaS model presents a cost-effective solution for organizations seeking a unified view of their transport networks within a secure and scalable environment. With nFaaS, customers can accelerate Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) and drive automation, all while enjoying the benefits of an intuitive and centralized platform.

"The launch of nFaaS is a testament to LightRiver's commitment to pioneering solutions that redefine the way networks are managed," said Matt Briley, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at LightRiver. "With nFaaS, we continue to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge technologies that enable our customers to navigate the complexities of modern network integration with confidence."

Full featured netFLEX is available in the Discover, Analyze, & Assure (DAA) or Optical Domain Control (ODC) packages. LightRiver's SD-Waves, which allows anywhere any device visibility statistics for your traffic, is also available with an initial feature set focused on inventory & maintenance, ensuring a proactive approach to network management. Lastly, nFaaS is enabled via SD-Wan technology, utilizing an encrypted tunnel for communications to network elements within the customer network, keeping the customers' data secure.

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® vendor neutral, Optical Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions. LightRiver is an expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, automates and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver.

LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm, focused on the global communications sector. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking. For additional information about LightRiver, please visit https://lightriver.com .

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers.

