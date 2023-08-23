Premier Optical Network Integration Provider, LightRiver, Launches netFLEX® as a Service

News provided by

LightRiver

23 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver, the premier optical network integration solution provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions, announces the release of netFLEX as a service (nFaaS). netFLEX, the only platform that enables uniform management of transport networks for cost avoidance, operational scale and new revenue enablement is now available as a SaaS Private Cloud Hosted model in North America and Europe.

Ideal for enterprise and data center customers with small to medium networks, the nFaaS model presents a cost-effective solution for organizations seeking a unified view of their transport networks within a secure and scalable environment. With nFaaS, customers can accelerate Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) and drive automation, all while enjoying the benefits of an intuitive and centralized platform.

"The launch of nFaaS is a testament to LightRiver's commitment to pioneering solutions that redefine the way networks are managed," said Matt Briley, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at LightRiver. "With nFaaS, we continue to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge technologies that enable our customers to navigate the complexities of modern network integration with confidence."

Full featured netFLEX is available in the Discover, Analyze, & Assure (DAA) or Optical Domain Control (ODC) packages. LightRiver's SD-Waves, which allows anywhere any device visibility statistics for your traffic, is also available with an initial feature set focused on inventory & maintenance, ensuring a proactive approach to network management. Lastly, nFaaS is enabled via SD-Wan technology, utilizing an encrypted tunnel for communications to network elements within the customer network, keeping the customers' data secure.

For more information, visit netflex.LightRiver.com.

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® vendor neutral, Optical Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions. LightRiver is an expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, automates and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver.

LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm, focused on the global communications sector. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking. For additional information about LightRiver, please visit https://lightriver.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers.

For more information visit www.graingp.com.

Media Contact
Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)
+1 888.695.3620 ext. 6
[email protected]

SOURCE LightRiver

Also from this source

LightRiver Announces netFLEX® 4.7.1 as Latest Platform Release

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.