LightRiver Continues Expansion of Team; Appoints Jason Konzak as SVP of Network Services

New appointment will Enhance Focus on Engineering-as-a Service Consultancy and Managed Service Products

CONCORD, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver , the premier productivity solutions provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Konzak as Senior Vice President of Network Services. This appointment enhances LightRiver's position as the leading independent provider of transport network design, deployment, automation and operational support services.

In his new role, Konzak will play a pivotal role in optimizing LightRiver's Factory Built Networks portfolio, while expanding and scaling vital, software-based, network support services.

Konzak brings over two decades of industry experience in growing and leading professional and managed services organizations, enriching LightRiver with his extensive IT background. His previous roles include serving as SVP of Professional Services for Flexential, a datacenter and private cloud provider, and as Chief Product Officer for Virsage Solutions, an IT Managed Services Provider.

In this leadership role, Konzak will build upon the ongoing success of LightRiver's prominent Factory Built Networks products, extending the methodology into the Datacenter, and delivering enabling sustaining engineering services for those that have adopted software automation as a baseline for future, successful, network operations.

"Jason is another critical piece in our growth story as his success with Cloud, Datacenter & Telco managed services are a perfect fit," states Mike Jonas, CEO of LightRiver. "Our clients deserve trustworthy and qualified partners as they work to meet the demands placed on them by the exploding need for bandwidth in a time that requires focus, fiscal responsibility, and efficiency."

Konzak holds a bachelor's degree in business from Regis University and an MBA from the University of Colorado's Leeds School of Business. He also serves on the board of a non-profit organization, the Center for People with Disabilities, in Boulder, CO.

"I am thrilled to join the LightRiver leadership team," says Konzak. "I look forward to building on the culture of continuous improvement at LightRiver to empower our employees, our customers, and the networks we deploy and support to reach their full potential."

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® vendor neutral, Optical Domain Orchestration and Control Software. LightRiver is expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS, IPoDWDM and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, deploys, automates, and supports next generation, software-controlled transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency, and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver.

LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading global investment firm focused on the telecommunications sector. LightRiver delivers unique value with hardware, software and engineering services solutions, carrier-grade quality, and unparalleled customer care in multi-domain networking, accelerating time to market for its clients. For additional information about LightRiver, please visit https://lightriver.com.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading, global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services. For more information visit www.graingp.com .

