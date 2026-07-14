PREMIER PLASTIC SURGERY PARTNERS APPOINTS HUGH O'NEILL TO LEAD CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

Physician-Led National Platform Accelerates Growth Strategy Across Plastic Surgery, Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Plastic Surgery Partners (PPSP), a leading physician-owned and physician-led plastic surgery partnership platform, today announced the appointment of Hugh O'Neill as Director of Physician Partnerships to support the company's corporate development and strategic growth initiatives.

In this role, O'Neill will work closely with PPSP leadership to identify, evaluate and integrate premier plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine practices seeking a long-term strategic partner while maintaining clinical autonomy and physician leadership.

Founding surgeons, Drs. Stephen Ronan (Blackhawk, California), Jeffrey Spiegel (Boston, Massachusetts) and Ross Clevens (Melbourne, Merritt Island, Viera and Orlando, Florida) are actively expanding PPSP's national footprint, and the organization remains focused on partnering with market-leading plastic surgery and facial plastic surgery practices that are committed to exceptional patient outcomes, innovation and sustainable growth.

O'Neill brings significant healthcare transaction experience with a particular focus on physician-owned practices. Throughout his career, he has advised on mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships involving plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, medical aesthetics and dermatology practices. Notably, he previously advised on the formation of Premier Plastic Surgery Partners and the successful partnership transaction involving PPSP's founding practices.

"Hugh has been part of the PPSP story from the beginning," said Ross A. Clevens, MD, FACS, Co-Founder of Premier Plastic Surgery Partners. "He understands our culture, our physician-first philosophy and our vision for building the premier plastic surgery partnership platform in the United States. His experience, relationships and deep understanding of physician practice transactions make him an ideal addition to our team as we continue our national expansion."

Founded by leading plastic and facial plastic surgeons, PPSP was created to provide physicians with an alternative partnership model that preserves clinical independence while delivering the benefits of scale, collaboration, operational expertise and access to growth capital. The platform currently includes premier aesthetic and reconstructive surgery practices across multiple states and continues to actively pursue partnerships with exceptional surgeon-led organizations nationwide.

"PPSP represents a differentiated approach in healthcare," said O'Neill. "The platform is built by physicians, for physicians, and focuses on creating long-term value without sacrificing the culture, reputation or autonomy that made these practices successful in the first place. I am excited to help identify outstanding partners who share that vision."

Physicians interested in exploring partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact Hugh ([email protected]). For more information, visit www.premierpspartners.com.

About Premier Plastic Surgery Partners

Premier Plastic Surgery Partners (PPSP) is a physician-owned and physician-led partnership platform dedicated to supporting premier plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine practices throughout the United States. Founded by nationally recognized surgeons, PPSP provides strategic resources, operational expertise and growth capital while preserving physician autonomy, local branding and clinical excellence. Through collaboration, innovation and a commitment to outstanding patient care, PPSP is building one of the nation's leading networks of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery practices.

For additional information, visit www.premierpspartners.com.

SOURCE Premier Plastic Surgery Partners