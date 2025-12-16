Premier Plus Lending Welcomes Chandler Robbins as Senior Mortgage Advisor

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Plus Lending (PPL) is pleased to announce the addition of Chandler Robbins as its newest Senior Mortgage Advisor. Robbins joins PPL at a point of great momentum and will be integral in supporting the firm's expanding footprint across Southern California.

Chandler Robbins

Robbins brings a background shaped by hands-on experience, deep curiosity, and a strong command of lending operations. He built his career by learning the mortgage process from the ground up, developing a disciplined approach rooted in precision, transparency, and a genuine respect for the responsibility entrusted to mortgage professionals.

In recent years, Robbins has delivered exceptional production volume increase, doubling his annual production from 2023 to 2024 and then building on that growth with an additional 30 percent increase from 2024 to 2025. This sustained momentum reflects the strength of his client relationships, his consultative approach, and his ability to execute with precision in a competitive lending environment.

Throughout his career, Robbins has earned a reputation for providing every client with the same level of attentiveness, whether supporting a first-time homebuyer or advising on a complex refinance strategy. His client-first style aligns seamlessly with PPL's mission to elevate the lending experience through clarity and human-centered expertise.

"Chandler represents the kind of professional that elevates our entire organization," said Artin Babayan, Chief Executive Officer at Premier Plus Lending. "His discipline and technical fluency combined with a commitment to ongoing development align directly with the PPL mission to bring clarity and confidence to every borrower and agent we serve. We are proud to welcome him onboard and look forward to seeing the impact he will make."

At Premier Plus Lending, Robbins will continue to strengthen his reputation as a relationship-driven advisor, delivering transparent communication, reliable follow-through, and a consultative, client-centered experience that meets the expectations of today's buyers and real estate professionals.

About Premier Plus Lending

Premier Plus Lending is a high-performing mortgage company founded in 2022 and headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California. The firm was built for a purpose: to bring together the best loan officers, seasoned processors, and industry veterans under one roof to deliver clarity, speed, and precision in every transaction. On pace to surpass half a billion in production in its second year, and having achieved 70% year-over-year growth in loan volume and a 59% increase in loans closed, Premier Plus Lending continues to set a new benchmark for performance, partnership, and professionalism in the mortgage industry.

