Premier Protein Co-Founder Launches New Delicious Keto Diet Snacks

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Rankin, one of the original co-founders of Premier Protein, announced today the launch of Genius Gourmet, a Keto snack company with a delicious line of Keto shakes, Keto chips and Keto bars.

"We saw an opportunity in the Keto space that wasn't being addressed. Consumers are looking for snack products that provide true Keto nutritionals and deliver a world-class taste," commented CEO, Lance Rankin. "We partnered with one of the top manufacturing facilities in the world and came up with a line of Keto snacks that are increasing in popularity among the Keto community."

These new on-the-go snacks provide high-quality fats rather than sugar while focusing on moderate protein. "The initial response to the Genius Gourmet brand has been overwhelming. Consumers and industry executives have been impressed with the overall brand look and appealing taste."

The Genius Gourmet Keto Bars have already started shipping to consumers and retail chains and the much-anticipated Keto protein chips and Keto shakes will be available Q1, 2020. The Genius Gourmet Keto Bars are now available on Amazon.com and will be available at the following retailers in 2020: GNC.com, Bodybuilding.com, Vitacost.com, Netrition.com; HEB and over 300 Maverik's locations.

