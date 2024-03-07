RamSoft's robust solutions provide Premier with unmatched speed and reliability for reading and processing images for its fast-growing teleradiology operations

TORONTO and MIAMI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RamSoft, a global leader in novel cloud-based RIS/PACS radiology solutions for imaging centers and teleradiology providers, is pleased to announce that Premier Radiology Services ("Premier"), based in Miami, FL, has signed a 5-year agreement to use RamSoft's OmegaAI™ and cloud-based PowerServer® PACS platform for its 1,000+ teleradiology locations. Premier is one of the largest teleradiology service providers in the US, with its radiologists processing and reading thousands of imaging studies daily.

Premier Radiology Services Signs 5-Year Agreement to use RamSoft’s OmegaAI™ and Cloud-Based PowerServer® RIS/PACS Platforms for its 1,000+ Teleradiology Sites (CNW Group/RamSoft Inc.)

Premier, a long-time customer of RamSoft, committed to a 5-Year Contract because of OmegaAI and PowerServer's superior technical capabilities. "With our 120+ radiologists reading thousands of scans daily, we require a PACS platform that is quick to implement, reliable, fully HIPAA-compliant, and operates at the fastest speeds", says Drew Gaudet, CEO of Premier. "In addition, we require robust and flexible automated workflows to drive efficiencies for reviewing and processing our cases. RamSoft's OmegaAI and PowerServer provide best-in-class software and allow Premier to provide 24/7 radiology services and deliver on our guarantee of average STAT-read turnaround times of under one hour".



Premier, which has multiple contracts for occupational health, primary care, urgent care, mobile and outpatient imaging has been able to quickly deploy PowerServer in just a few hours to enable new locations to start sending and interpreting images.

"We have contracts with NGOs and emergency relief organizations where we are required to quickly establish image distribution to support disaster relief and refugee operations", says Ryan Furlough, Premier's Chief Innovation & Technology Officer. "Recently, our team was hired to provide teleradiology reading expertise as part of the first responder efforts for Hurricane Ian on the Gulf Coast of Florida. We were able to set up PowerServer in under two hours, including the ability to access all of our automated workflows. This enabled our radiologists to start reading images and reporting results right away. This flexibility, adaptability and ease of implementation is impressive – and is another key reason that we have entered this long-term relationship with RamSoft".



"PowerServer is the industry standard RIS/PACs platform. We have more than 500 teleradiology and independent imaging centers using PowerServer 365 days a year to manage their imaging needs," said Vijay Ramanathan, CEO, RamSoft. "Premier's selection of OmegaAI and PowerServer for their 1,000+ teleradiology locations is significant. These platforms reflect our thirty years of digital imaging expertise, and we're excited to offer Premier the reliable platform they need to manage and grow their teleradiology services."

About RamSoft

RamSoft is a global provider of novel cloud-based radiology software solutions for imaging centers, radiology departments and teleradiology providers. PowerServer® is used by 500+ sites and thousands of customers worldwide. Its flexible, scalable design allows imaging operations from the smallest clinics to large, nationwide practices to leverage the full benefit of its comprehensive cloud-based RIS (Radiology Information System)/PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) platform. RamSoft's newest offering, OmegaAI™, is a cloud-native AI-driven platform granting radiologists more rapid, secure, and robust RIS and PACS capabilities that are completely zero footprint. Powered by Microsoft Azure, OmegaAI provides the highest levels of security, HIPAA compliance, and protection against cybersecurity threats. It also includes Blume™ - Patient Portal, a comprehensive patient app allowing patients to access and share their diagnostic imaging studies and results with family members and referring physicians, as well as allowing patients to book appointments.

About Premier Radiology Services

Based in Miami, Florida, Premier Radiology Services, LLC is a leading provider of teleradiology services offering 24/7 coverage across a range of modalities and sub-specialties. With a network of over 120 radiologists, Premier interprets approximately two million medical images annually for a wide range of customers, serving the needs of primary care providers, mobile imaging providers, occupational health centers, urgent care providers, and outpatient imaging centers. For more information, visit https://premierradiologyservices.com/.

SOURCE RamSoft Inc.