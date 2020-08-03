Premier Research Adds to Diverse Team of Oncology Experts

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Research continues to build its oncology expertise with the addition of Cassandra Matney, M.D., as Senior Medical Director. Matney joins a diversely talented team of oncology experts who have managed more than 170 oncology trials over the past five years. Premier Research pairs oncology development expertise with wide-ranging rare disease experience in the largest areas of unmet need, including new treatments in monoclonal antibody, bispecific T cell engagers, cell and gene therapies, and immuno-oncology.

"Cassandra's background as an M.D. at large global pharmaceutical firms enriches our existing oncology team and adds dimension to our insight and vision in this therapeutic area," said Premier Research Vice President of Medical Affairs Teresa Nunes. "She brings experience identifying and engaging investigators for clinical development and medical affairs and has broad oncology drug knowledge."

Matney has experience in both solid and hemato-oncology tumors. Her therapeutic work in hematology and oncology includes prostate cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, multiple myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, myelodysplastic syndromes, B-cell malignancies, urothelial/bladder cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal cancer, and graft versus host disease.

"Unlike many contract research organizations, Premier Research delivers customized support, tailored to the small biotech companies that are the true innovators in drug development," Matney said. "However, many small biotechs lack the resources of large biopharmaceutical corporations, which I've seen firsthand going back to my initial position as a clinical research assistant. Working with Premier Research, I am excited I can now fully support these innovators throughout their clinical development programs.

Prior to joining Premier Research, Matney held medical affairs positions at Astellas Pharmaceuticals Global Development Inc., Janssen Oncology (a pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson), and Incyte Corporation. She also has CRO and site experience, having worked at both Covance and academic center Meharry Medical College, respectively.

Matney received her medical degree at the Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and New York Medical College and is certified by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois State University. She is a member of the American Society of Hematology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the Medical Society of the State of New York.

