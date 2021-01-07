Premier Senior Living Announces Development of New Senior Living Community for O'Fallon, Illinois

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Senior Living, a senior living management company, has announced the plan to bring its new Revela brand to Illinois. Revela of O'Fallon, a new assisted living and memory care community, is coming to O'Fallon, Illinois. This 92-unit, 89,000 square foot development is planned to break ground in mid-February 2021, with an opening date of April 2022. Comprised of 60 assisted living and 32 memory care units, the community was designed by St Louis Design Alliance and will be constructed by Poettker Construction.

Revela of O'Fallon

"We are excited to bring Revela to O'Fallon and look forward to developing a strong relationship with the O'Fallon community. Our passion is the creation and operation of stellar senior living communities and this furthers our mission and growth," said Eric Hadley, Executive Vice President of Premier Senior Living. "In mid-2022 we will have the pleasure of welcoming home the new residents of Revela of O'Fallon" Hadley remarked.

Revela of O'Fallon will anchor new development on the eastern edge of O'Fallon, as part of a 26-acre mixed-use development on Seven Hills Road, near the O'Fallon Public Safety facility and YMCA. The overall mixed-use development consists of three components, including office, senior living, and residential land uses. "This project already addresses a goal frequently discussed within our 2040 Master Plan by ensuring residents have optimal housing during whatever stage in their lives they may be in," says Mayor Herb Roach. "O'Fallon is proud to have Premier Senior Living developing here on Seven Hills Road."

"When it comes to senior lifestyles and care, Premier Senior Living is leading the way in providing lifestyles and services that are empowering, encouraging and engaging for our residents, our families, and our staff. We are pleased to have the support and active involvement of the City of O'Fallon and, together, we can make O'Fallon home throughout all phases of life," said Hadley.

About Premier Senior Living: Based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Premier Senior Living manages and develops senior living communities. Premier seeks intentional growth with a desire to preserve local community presence and identity. Senior living: including independent living, assisted living and memory care, is our core purpose. www.premierseniorliving.com

About the City of O'Fallon: Located along Interstate 64 in Southern Illinois, O'Fallon is a key part of the St. Louis Metro East. Home to national retailers and local businesses alike, it is among the fastest-growing cities in the region and ranked as one of the best places to live by several national publications. www.ofallonillinois.org

Contact: Eric Hadley

Telephone: 843-296-3985

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premierseniorliving.com

SOURCE Premier Senior Living

