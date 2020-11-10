Premier Truck Group and Universal Technical Institute launch first-of-its-kind technician training program for U.S. service members

"For more than 20 years, Universal Technical Institute has partnered with Penske Automotive Group to train skilled technicians in the transportation industry. Now, we're proud to bring this same, state-of-the-industry education directly to Fort Bliss for service members to train for rewarding careers as diesel-commercial vehicle technicians as they transition out of the military," said Jerome Grant, CEO of UTI. "This exciting new program is an example of our innovation with industry to solve workforce shortages and build talent pipelines, and of our deep and longstanding commitment to serving our nation's heroes. We thank Fort Bliss for welcoming our collaborative career skills program and Premier Truck Group for its continued partnership."

The diesel-commercial vehicle technician career skills program will be offered tuition-free to participating service members, and feature a specialized on-base curriculum with hands-on technical training in a workshop setting, modified to meet CDC and health authority COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Students will receive training on diagnostic paths and service technologies unique to the Premier Truck Group, and graduates will earn a Systems Certified Daimler Truck North America credential and will be offered immediate employment.

"Veterans have what it takes to be outstanding employees, including a strong, goal-oriented work ethic, ability to work as a team and – in many cases – expertise working with sophisticated equipment," said Rich Shearing, President of Premier Truck Group. "We're proud to partner with UTI and the U.S. Army at Ft. Bliss as we provide service members with excellent career opportunities and help them transition to civilian life."

Premier Truck Group has approximately 1,800 employees, including approximately 600 technicians. The company spans 25 commercial truck dealerships across the United States and Canada. The Fort Bliss program is anticipated to train and graduate into employment 36-48 veterans each year.

Service members interested in applying or learning more may send an email to [email protected] or call 915-471-6351. Classes begin January 11, 2021.

For more information about Universal Technical Institute, visit www.uti.edu.

For more information about Premier Truck Group, visit www.premiertruck.com

For more information about Ft. Bliss, visit https://home.army.mil/bliss/index.php

About Premier Truck Group:

Premier Truck Group is an international medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial truck dealership group headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company has locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Idaho and Georgia in the United States and in Ontario, Canada, and offers a premium selection of new Freightliner, Western Star and Isuzu commercial vehicles, a large selection of previously owned commercial trucks and a full suite of maintenance and repair services with several of its locations open 24 hours every day, seven days per week. Premier Truck Group also offers a wide selection of retail parts and accessories.

About Ft. Bliss:

Fort Bliss is an Army post in El Paso, Texas. It is the third-largest U.S. Army installation and is the home of the 1st Armored Division and numerous resident units that train, sustain, mobilize, and deploy to conduct global, full-spectrum operations in support of the national military strategy, while providing for the well-being of the regional military community.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

