Universal Technical Institute, Inc. CEO Jerome Grant Highlights Skilled Collar and Healthcare Workers' Contributions to the American Economy

PHOENIX and WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a statement celebrating Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. CEO Jerome Grant today emphasized the contributions of skilled collar and healthcare workers to the American economy. The company is a national leader in workforce training programs and will educate upwards of 32,000 students this year at its two operating divisions; UTI, which offers transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy education; and Concorde Career Colleges, which specializes in dental, nursing and allied health.

"Skilled collar and healthcare workers are the pillars of communities across the United States and touch every aspect of our daily lives. Yet far too many employers face an urgent shortage of these workers, with more jobs available than qualified workers to fill them," said Mr. Grant.

He continued, "Universal Technical Institute is honored to partner with the nation's employers to prepare the workforce our economy depends on day after day, year after year.

As more people reconsider traditional college—and artificial intelligence upends what were once considered 'safe' white collar jobs—skilled collar and healthcare positions can offer meaningful, stable employment for decades. Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month is an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of and celebrate the expertise required for these positions that align directly with today's job market and are a path to the American Dream."

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. announced its Fiscal Year 2026 Q1 earnings on February 4. For more information, visit investor.uti.edu.

