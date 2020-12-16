Premier Truck Rental offering 5 different options of upfit flatbeds
Dec 16, 2020, 15:30 ET
FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At PTR, we understand the versatility of a flatbed. Flatbeds can easily be upfit based on your job demands. With the many options available, we've put together a list of 5 flatbeds available for you to rent (with upfits):
Versatile and convenient. Our F550 Reel Loaders with PowerWind are great for construction and telecom projects. They can lift reels up to 5,000lbs, 102" in diameter and 60" wide and have a Figure-8 option for safe fiber optic laydown.
2. F250, F350, F550 or F750 Flatbed
The add-ons are endless. Flatbeds with upfits help your crew stay productive – just add stake sides, a ladder rack, fuel transfer pump or any other upfit option. Tell us your needs and we'll build it for you.
3. F550 Tool Circuit Truck
Our F550 Tool Circuit Truck has a retractable hydra reel, above/below body boxes, a Kargomaster ladder rack, flip down steps on the rear, 4 corner strobes and flow control valve. Save time while working.
Our newest fleet addition! These units have standard strobes, 9 storage boxes, a Miller Bobcat air pak welder generator and compressor, fuel transfer tank, oxy/acetylene rack and hose reels. Custom built and ready to work.
A utility truck created by our customers to meet their needs. Our Candy Wagon has a heavy-duty rack system, 11' skirted flatbed with built-in storage, a hydraulic tank and more. This truck is top-of-the-line.
We do all of our upfitting in-house, having technicians working to build your trucks. To learn more about our upfit options, call PTR at 844-644-9138 or email [email protected].
About Premier Truck Rental
Our job at PTR is to give you the type of rental equipment that you want, when you want it and to make the rental process seamless. We work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with Truck, Trailer, and Equipment Rentals that can be upfit however needed. We're family-owned and operated with over 25 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your work.
CONTACT
Kylie Ryan, Digital Marketing Specialist
PTR Premier Truck Rental
Phone: 260-222-9835
Email: [email protected]
