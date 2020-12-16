Premier Truck Rental offering 5 different options of upfit flatbeds

Versatile and convenient. Our F550 Reel Loaders with PowerWind are great for construction and telecom projects. They can lift reels up to 5,000lbs, 102" in diameter and 60" wide and have a Figure-8 option for safe fiber optic laydown.

2. F250, F350, F550 or F750 Flatbed

The add-ons are endless. Flatbeds with upfits help your crew stay productive – just add stake sides, a ladder rack, fuel transfer pump or any other upfit option. Tell us your needs and we'll build it for you.

3. F550 Tool Circuit Truck

Our F550 Tool Circuit Truck has a retractable hydra reel, above/below body boxes, a Kargomaster ladder rack, flip down steps on the rear, 4 corner strobes and flow control valve. Save time while working.

4. F550 Welding Rig

Our newest fleet addition! These units have standard strobes, 9 storage boxes, a Miller Bobcat air pak welder generator and compressor, fuel transfer tank, oxy/acetylene rack and hose reels. Custom built and ready to work.

5. F550 Candy Wagon Framer

A utility truck created by our customers to meet their needs. Our Candy Wagon has a heavy-duty rack system, 11' skirted flatbed with built-in storage, a hydraulic tank and more. This truck is top-of-the-line.

We do all of our upfitting in-house, having technicians working to build your trucks. To learn more about our upfit options , call PTR at 844-644-9138 or email [email protected].

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at PTR is to give you the type of rental equipment that you want, when you want it and to make the rental process seamless. We work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with Truck, Trailer, and Equipment Rentals that can be upfit however needed. We're family-owned and operated with over 25 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your work.

