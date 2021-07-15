Premier Trust Celebrates 20 Years Of Continued Industry Success

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Trust, a leading Nevada-chartered trust company, announced 20 years of business growth and success. As the largest independent trust company in Nevada, the firm supports over 6,000 Nevada trusts with more than $1.5 billion in assets under administration. Premier Trust is a subsidiary of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms.

During its two decades in business, Premier Trust has supported a rapidly growing demand for intergenerational asset protection and professional trust services, seeing a 39% increase in year-over-year account originations in 2020 alone. Contributing to its growth is the firm's financial professional-friendly trust model, which has enabled Premier Trust to focus solely on the administration of trusts, partnering alongside wealth managers, attorneys, and CPAs rather than competing with them.

Founded in 2001 by Mark Dreschler, who has served as President and CEO since inception, Premier Trust has maintained its goal of building long-lasting, personal relationships with professionals and clients by assisting them in providing trust administration services according to their individual wishes. The firm's clients nationwide benefit from Nevada's top trust laws while maintaining continuity in their investment plans by retaining their outside financial and legal partners.

Mark Dreschler, President, CEO, and Founder of Premier Trust, said, "We are honored to serve as the trust company of choice for many professionals and families across the country. Since our founding 20 years ago, our mission has remained the same – to provide our clients with unparalleled service. We appreciate the consistent growth and strong relationships we have developed since 2001, and we look forward to continuing to support professionals and families in preserving their legacy for generations to come."

About Premier Trust

Premier Trust is a Nevada chartered trust company providing independent administrative trustee services to clients across the nation seeking experienced trust administration and to benefit from Nevada's favorable trust, corporate, asset protection and tax laws. Premier Trust administers trusts and does not manage investments or provide legal advice. For more information, please visit https://premiertrust.com/.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

