Premier Workspaces Offers Free Virtual Mail Plan to Residents and Businesses Displaced by Historic Los Angeles Fires

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a longtime member of the Southern California community, Premier Workspaces® is deeply committed to supporting neighbors in need. In response to the devastation caused by one of the worst fires in California's history, Premier is offering a free Virtual Mail Plan to anyone who has been recently displaced.

Premier understands the importance of continuity and reliability, especially in challenging times. "Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by these fires," said Amy Fuller, President of Premier Workspaces. "We want to do everything we can to support the community that's given us so much, and something as simple as an address can help an individual or business regain stability and continue operations."

The Virtual Mail Plan includes:

A prestigious business address at one of Premier's Los Angeles area locations.

area locations. Package and mail handling services, including acceptance and management of deliveries.

Access to additional services, such as meeting rooms and day offices, at a discounted rate.

Residents or businesses displaced by the fires are encouraged to contact Premier to set up their complimentary Virtual Mail Plan.

As a company rooted in community values, Premier Workspaces is committed to being a resource for businesses in need and helping them rebuild and thrive in the aftermath of this disaster.

For more information or to sign up for the free Virtual Office Mail Plan, please contact us at 877-697-8483.

About Premier Workspaces:

Premier Workspaces (formerly Premier Business Centers) (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) is a prominent operator within the executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace domain, maintaining an extensive network of locations across the United States. These locations are spread across including Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. With a history dating back to 2002, Premier Workspaces has overseen the ownership and operation of over 146 locations, encompassing a total commercial office space exceeding 2.6 million square feet.

