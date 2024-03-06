Premiere Plus Realty Joins United Real Estate's National Network

Southwest Florida brokerage expands tools, programs and brokerage services for its affiliated real estate professionals and customers

DALLAS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Real Estate (United) announced today that Premiere Plus Realty (PPR), the Naples-based, No. 2 market share leader in Southwest Florida, has joined its family of companies. Premiere Plus Realty and its 1,500 agents retain their company name, staff and leadership. With this affiliation, PPR greatly expands its tools and service offerings for agents and their clients.

The decision to join was driven by shared values and guiding principles, a common vision of growth, collaboration and a servant-leadership approach to business. PPR and United are fiercely committed to putting clients and agents first and have instilled the attributes of humble, hungry and smart throughout their operations. The affiliation provides a roadmap for PPR to achieve its goals of becoming the most successful brokerage in Florida and among the top 25 in the United States. PPR produced over $3.29 billion in annual sales volume and 5004 transaction sides in 2023. It ranked No. 88 in the U.S. by sales volume in T3 Sixty's 2023 Mega 1000 list, based on 2022 sales data.

"It became evident that if we wanted to take our company to the next level, we needed a strong, collaborative partner. We are most excited about United leadership's dedication to staff, agents and families and their focus on helping us achieve our goals," stated Premiere Plus Realty Owner Eric Gallus. "Their resources, including Learning Academy, Financial Wellness, United Referral Network and United Real Estate Group Healthcare, are unique in our market and further differentiate us from competing brokerages. We are the ideal place to run a real estate team or business. We make it as cost-effective and efficient as possible with the strongest support."

"United is making us better versions of ourselves. We are leveraging their national scale, tools and services to hit our growth goals. By combining our resources, we far outmatch what our competitors can offer. We are empowering agents, boutique brokerages and teams to compete with traditional firms and better serve their clients. They will have everything they need, yet pay much less to operate their business with us. United has increased our value," commented Premiere Plus Realty President Jillian Young.

PPR strengthens United's presence to nearly 5,000 real estate professionals across the state of Florida and over 23,000 real estate professionals in the U.S. The move also expands United's Specialty Properties Group portfolio, a collection of websites featuring luxury properties, golf properties, gated communities, waterfront properties and condominium property types at Lifestyle.UnitedRealEstate.com.

"We are in the business of helping others. Helping agents grow their business and realize their full potential. Helping buyers and sellers 'Find their Freedom'™ with a timely, market-value real estate transaction. Helping our communities and the people that live there thrive. The alignment of values and guiding principles between Premiere Plus Realty and United, their intense commitment to the community they serve, their agents & customers and the razor-sharp thinking that they are already bringing to our national network are why we are excited about them choosing to affiliate with United," noted United Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy.

"Over 20 years ago, Premiere Plus Realty was founded with the sole purpose of putting agents and clients above themselves. That simple pledge made them one of the most successful brokerages in America. Now, Eric, Jillian and their staff carry that mission forward by joining our national network to expand tools and service offerings for their agents and the clients they serve," stated United President Rick Haase. "The talent, knowledge and people-centric comportment they bring to our organization will improve us and our competitiveness and make us a better company."

About Premiere Plus Realty

Founded in 2003, Premiere Plus Realty began with a clear focus to put agents first. The company's guiding principle is to provide the highest level of service to support agents' growth, their families and their real estate business. They create the most fulfilling careers in real estate by helping agents love what they do. At the heart of the company's success are its outstanding agents, genuine care for people and focus on kindness and faith. Agents have the freedom to structure transactions to meet clients' needs. As a result, clients receive unmatched service when buying and selling residential, commercial and rental properties. Their 1,500 agents serve Southwest Florida with office locations in Downtown Naples, North Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral and Marco Island. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with Premiere Plus Realty may visit JoinPremiere.com or click to schedule a meeting.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 156 offices and more than 20,400 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

