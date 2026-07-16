PremierOne Credit Union Celebrates Top Recognition

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PremierOne Credit Union has been named a Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2026 winner by Axios for the sixth consecutive year. The recognition is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a confidential third-party survey conducted by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The survey measures key aspects of the employee experience, including whether employees feel respected and supported, have opportunities to gain experience, and are empowered to do their best work.

Top Work Place 2026

"This prestigious award is a testament to the unwavering hard work and passion of our entire PremierOne Credit Union team, and we couldn't be prouder of this collective achievement. It reinforces our belief that putting our members first and striving for continuous improvement leads to remarkable success and a stronger financial future for everyone we serve." said Andrea Brewer, President and CEO of PremierOne Credit Union.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT PREMIERONE CREDIT UNION

PremierOne Credit Union is committed to helping members achieve better financial lives through trusted relationships, personalized service, and expanded access. With over $650 million in assets, PremierOne Credit Union serves individuals who live, work, attend school, or worship in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, Alameda, San Mateo, Merced, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties. Members have access to five branches in Santa Clara County, one in San Mateo County, and nearly 5,000 CO-OP branches and 30,000 ATMs nationwide. For more information, visit www.premieronecu.org.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together™.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations transform employee feedback into actionable business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results of surveying more than 30 million employees across over 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers one of the industry's most robust workplace benchmarks.

Through a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage helps organizations build engaged workplace cultures and gain recognition for their people-first approach. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit: Energage Top Workplaces

Contact: Janice Johnson-Lugo

[email protected]

SOURCE PremierOne Credit Union