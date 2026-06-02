PremierOne Credit Union Launches "Beyond the Classroom" Program to Support School Employees

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PremierOne Credit Union announced the launch of its new Beyond the Classroom Program, a relationship-focused initiative designed to provide meaningful financial support to school employees across the community.

The Beyond the Classroom Program delivers a suite of exclusive savings, lending, and rewards opportunities tailored specifically for educators and school staff. The program reflects PremierOne's continued commitment to strengthening its role as a trusted financial partner for those who serve in education.

"With rising classroom costs and increasing demands on educators, many school employees are contributing personal resources to support student success," said Rick Tresler, Vice President of Member Experience at PremierOne Credit Union. "This program is designed to ease financial pressure while recognizing the vital contributions school employees make every day."

The program is built around three core pillars—Earn, Save, and Get Rewarded—which includes:

School Employee Summer Savings Account featuring a premium savings rate

featuring a premium savings rate Personal Loan Offer with a low competitive loan rate

with a low competitive loan rate Visa ® Gold Credit Card with bonus points through uChoose ® Rewards enrollment

with bonus points through uChoose Rewards enrollment Auto Loan discount from the approved rate

discount from the approved rate Manufactured Home Loan Benefit with a waived application fee

The Beyond the Classroom Program is available to a wide range of school employees, including teachers, administrators, support staff, and higher education professionals. Eligibility verification is required.

"School employees are at the heart of our community, and they deserve financial solutions that recognize their dedication and the unique challenges they face," said Chris Caputo, Vice President of Lending Operations at PremierOne Credit Union. "Through the Beyond the Classroom Program, we're investing in the people who invest so much of themselves in students every day."

The program aims to deepen relationships with existing members, attract new school employee members, and expand awareness within local schools and colleges.

About PremierOne Credit Union

PremierOne Credit Union is committed to helping members achieve better financial lives through trusted relationships, personalized service, and expanded access. With over $650 million in assets, PremierOne Credit Union serves individuals who live, work, attend school, or worship in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, Alameda, San Mateo, Merced, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties. Members have access to five branches in Santa Clara County, one in San Mateo County, and nearly 5,000 CO-OP branches and 30,000 ATMs nationwide. For more information, visit www.premieronecu.org.

Contact: Janice Johnson-Lugo

[email protected]

SOURCE PremierOne Credit Union