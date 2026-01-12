PremierOne Credit Union Introduces a Digital Estate Planning Solution

SAN JOSE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PremierOne Credit Union is pleased to announce a new way for members to take control of their financial future with easy access to a subscription-based digital estate planning tool, available through a partnership between TruStage™ and One Digital Trust (ODT), a leading provider of online estate planning solutions.

Getting your estate plan in order is an important task that many people postpone for a variety of reasons. PremierOne Credit Union aims to make the process easier, more secure, and more accessible than ever before.

"Our goal is to empower members with tools that simplify important financial decisions," said Richard Tresler, VP of Member Experience. "This digital solution brings estate planning within reach for everyone—offering guidance, peace of mind, and flexibility through a trusted online platform."

A Comprehensive and Convenient Estate Planning Solution

The digital estate planning platform allows members to create legally valid documents such as:

Last will and testament

Power of attorney

Living will

Pet trust and guardianship instructions

Final instructions and property distribution plans

Why Estate Planning Matters

Estate planning is not just for the wealthy. It's an essential process for anyone who wants their wishes respected and their loved ones protected. Without an estate plan, assets are distributed according to state laws—often leading to outcomes that may not reflect personal intentions.

Having an estate plan ensures clarity, reduces stress for family members, and provides guidance on medical, financial, and personal decisions should someone become incapacitated or pass away.

