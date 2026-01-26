PremierOne Credit Union Named to Newsweek's America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026

SAN JOSE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PremierOne Credit Union announced today that it is recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026, an honor awarded in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group. This award recognizes PremierOne Credit Union's impact and commitment to delivering exceptional member satisfaction and trust, driven by personalized service, strong local relationships and delivering a better financial life to their members.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized companies that are committed to powering local economies by supporting small businesses, financing community projects and providing reliable access to everyday banking services.

"This recognition is really about our members and our community," said Andrea Brewer, President and CEO, of PremierOne Credit Union. "We work hard to be more than a place to bank—our goal is to be a trusted partner that listens, shows up, and helps people move forward financially. Being named one of America's Best Regional Credit Unions reinforces that we're making a difference where it matters most."

"More than financial service providers, credit unions are community partners, showing up in neighborhoods, participating in local initiatives and helping strengthen the connections that bind their members together", said Jennifer H. Cunningham – Editor-in-Chief – Newsweek.

ABOUT PREMIERONE CREDIT UNION

PremierOne Credit Union is committed to helping members achieve better financial lives through trusted relationships, personalized service, and expanded access. With over $650 million in assets, PremierOne Credit Union serves individuals who live, work, attend school, or worship in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, Alameda, San Mateo, Merced, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties. Members have access to five branches in Santa Clara County, one in San Mateo County, and nearly 5,000 CO-OP branches and 30,000 ATMs nationwide. For more information, visit www.premieronecu.org.

