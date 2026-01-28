Premise Health and Crossover Health sign an agreement to create one unified company

Premise and Crossover deliver advanced primary care and occupational health services, including behavioral health, care management, care navigation, physical therapy and chiropractic care. Premise also offers pharmacy, which includes pharmacist-led chronic condition management and patient education, virtual pharmacy services and provider dispensing services. Both companies have made significant strides in developing alternative payment models, including a primary care centered health plan, and progress on this important product will accelerate as a result of the companies coming together.

As a combined organization, Premise and Crossover will advance their work to improve the healthcare experience and clinical outcomes for organizations and members, which leads to better health and lower healthcare costs. In 2024, Premise published a study of more than 200,000 lives that showed patients who used Premise for advanced primary care saved an average of 30%, or $2,434 per year, on the total cost of their healthcare compared to those who accessed care in their communities. Cost savings were driven primarily by increases in primary care utilization, enhanced chronic condition management, and reductions in emergency room visits and inpatient hospital admissions.

Stu Clark, chief executive officer of Premise Health, will lead the new organization. He noted that Premise and Crossover have long shared a vision to transform commercial healthcare by delivering innovative, comprehensive, scalable primary care services.

"Our two organizations share a firm conviction that primary care should be the foundation of any high-functioning healthcare system," Clark said. "Our separate efforts have focused on easy access to care, more time with providers, and a team-based approach, and now we are excited to bring those efforts together to create a transformative new company. Crossover has earned an excellent reputation with employers and is known for passion, creativity and innovation. We believe that together we can go farther, faster to accelerate the adoption of advanced primary care among organizations and fundamentally redefine how their populations access and experience healthcare."

Crossover Health CEO Scott Shreeve, MD, and Nate Murray, chief revenue officer, who both co-founded the organization in 2010, will continue with the new entity. In fact, a unique feature of the merger is that the executive teams of both organizations will join the leadership team, ensuring continuity of vision, operational expertise and strategic execution.

"Crossover was built on a primary care foundation designed to deliver an exceptional member experience," according to Dr. Shreeve. "It's been an absolute privilege to partner with employers who share this vision, to build out our capabilities and to serve millions of members with our innovative care model. I am excited to join my leadership team and our Premise colleagues in fundamentally transforming our shared vision into an even stronger, more capable and more innovative organization that can become the catalyst to bring advanced primary health to the 'tipping point' where it becomes the standard, not the exception."

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

About Premise Health

Premise Health serves organizations and their people with exceptional healthcare. It partners with commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes, serving millions of members at more than 800 wellness centers in 46 states and Guam.

Premise's mission is to help people get, stay, and be well. With a comprehensive advanced primary care model, decades of expertise in occupational health, and more than 30 types of care, it provides easy access to amazing member experiences that improve health and lower healthcare costs.

Premise is the leading direct healthcare company in the country. For more information, visit www.premisehealth.com.

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health is a national medical group delivering Advanced Primary Health, a proven care model driven by an interdisciplinary team inclusive of Primary Care, Physical Medicine, Mental Health, Health Coaching and Care Navigation. With a focus on wellbeing and prevention that extends beyond traditional sick care, Crossover builds trusted relationships with its members and flexibly surrounds them with care— in-person, online, and anytime— based on the member preference. Combining a sophisticated approach to data analytics that incorporates social determinants of health, Crossover delivers concrete results and measurable value for employers, payers, and most importantly, members. Together we are building "health as it should be" and engaging a community of members to live their best health. To learn more, visit crossoverhealth.com or follow us on social media @crossoverhealth.

