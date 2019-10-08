Premise Health Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct health care company Premise Health announced today the addition of two members to its board of directors. Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber Collison, and David Snow, chairman and CEO of Cedar Gate Technologies, have recently joined the Premise board.

Grimshaw is CEO of Caliber Collision, the nation's largest collision repair company headquartered in Lewisville, TX. Since 2009, Grimshaw has grown the company significantly, increasing its number of locations from 68 to more than 1,100 across 37 states. In that time, Caliber's annual revenue has increased from $284 million to more than $4.2 billion under his leadership. Today, Caliber is the U.S. collision-repair industry leader.

Snow is chairman and CEO of Cedar Gate Technologies, a prescriptive analytic company helping providers, payers, and self-insured employers navigate risk-based reimbursement models. Under Snow's leadership, Cedar Gate recently raised $200 million from GTCR. He is a health care industry leader and veteran with experience operating health plans and serving as the chairman and CEO of Medco, the largest pharmacy benefit management company in the industry at the time, prior to its sale to Express Scripts. In addition, Snow is chairman of the Teladoc board.

"We are incredibly humbled and excited to have these world-class business leaders join our organization," said Stu Clark, CEO of Premise Health. "Both Dave and Steve have extensive track records as disruptors and innovators while building leading companies in their respective industries. They share our values and passion for the potential of direct health care."

Grimshaw and Snow join the Premise board of directors as the organization is coming off a strong first year under new investor OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the Province of Ontario, Canada. A globally-active investor across various asset classes, OMERS' support and capital has allowed Premise to continue its expansion and evolution to be the premier provider of direct health care access for large employers.

"The addition of leaders like Steve and Dave to the Premise board reinforces the company's momentum and its potential to play an increasingly important role in the health care system," said Tim Patterson, senior managing director of OMERS. "We are excited to have them on the team."

About Premise Health

Premise Health is the leading direct healthcare company pioneering new models to deliver powerfully effortless healthcare. With more than 50 years of experience, Premise Health delivers unmatched quality, access and value through more than 600 wellness centers in 44 states and Guam. The company serves more than 275 of the nation's most innovative organizations, including a significant number of Fortune 1000 companies.

Premise Health believes that the future of healthcare is unrivaled access to phenomenal care that costs less for clients, members and their dependents. It delivers that future today through three access points – onsite health, nearsite health, and 24/7 virtual health. It also serves as the healthcare gateway for members and dependents, connecting them not only to its own robust and comprehensive provider network but also to the broader healthcare ecosystem. The result is a member experience that makes it easy to be seen anytime and anywhere.

For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.

