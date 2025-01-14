Premise Health Attains HITRUST r2 Certification for Eighth Consecutive Year

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the largest direct healthcare company serving large employers and unions and a leading provider of digital care, again earned HITRUST r2 Certification of its cybersecurity systems and programs. This is the eighth consecutive year that Premise has maintained full HITRUST accreditation of its information systems, including its previous electronic medical record and current, Epic, the full-scale implementation of which was completed in 2019.

"This past year, healthcare companies of all sizes have faced relentless pressure to actively prepare for or, at worst, address emerging cybersecurity threats and crises. They've had to do this while also juggling complex compliance and privacy requirements," said Premise Chief Information Security Officer Joey Johnson. "For Premise, maintaining HITRUST r2 Certification of our information systems is just another way we continue to demonstrate our commitment to the highest standards of quality for our members, in this case, the rigorous protection of their information and data."

HITRUST r2 Certification is earned by organizations that are in accordance with HITRUST's Assurance Program and evaluated under its CSF framework. HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that Premise's information system has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security control

"HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST.

HITRUST r2 Certification validates Premise's commitment to cybersecurity best practices within the healthcare industry and ongoing compliance against dozens of authoritative sources, including HIPAA and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

About Premise Health

Premise Health serves large organizations and their people with exceptional healthcare. It partners with commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes, serving millions of members at more than 800 wellness centers in 46 states and Guam.

Premise's mission is to help people get, stay, and be well. With more than 30 types of care, it provides easy access to amazing member experiences that improve health and lower healthcare costs.

Premise is the leading direct healthcare company and one of the largest digital providers in the country. For more information, visit www.premisehealth.com.

