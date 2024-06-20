Premise Health Awarded Employer Recognition Award from the American Board for Occupational Health Nurses

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the leading direct health care provider for employers and unions, was selected to receive the 2023 ABOHN Employer Recognition Award from the American Board for Occupational Health Nurses (ABOHN). The award recognizes organizations for their commitment to the credentialing and continued support of occupational health nurses through personal and professional development.

"Our occupational health nurses and nurse practitioners are subject matter experts that provide care for organizations across multiple industries and workplace environments. Certification in occupational health requires a lengthy commitment to intensive study in all areas of our specialty and we are very proud of our team members that have attained the prestigious credentials of COHN, COHN-S, and COHN-S/CM," said Lara Spalding, occupational health lead, Premise. "We believe it's important to go the extra mile in supporting our occupational health teams so they are up to date on industry standards and best practices while working side-by-side with our members."

Premise provides proprietary occupational health training and resources for nurses seeking certification, including mentorship programs, educational materials, team member resource groups, and financial support. With the addition of ten newly certified team members in 2023, over 60 Premise nurses and nurse practitioners are certified by the ABOHN.

For sixty years, Premise has supported occupational health programs for large organizations across the country by providing unique and customizable solutions that emphasize Total Worker Health®. This approach includes programs for injury and illness care, medical surveillance, case management, physical and occupational therapy, and ergonomic solutions.

"Our industry traces its beginnings to occupational health, and that is certainly true of Premise," said Stu Clark, chief executive officer, Premise. "It's core to our DNA - the ability to understand the work environment, have a deep knowledge of state and federal regulations, provide specific care for work related injuries and illnesses, and prioritize collaboration with employer health and safety professionals to create a safe workplace."

He added, "It's an honor for our occupational health teams to receive recognition for their industry leading expertise. They work tirelessly to support our mission, keep workers on the job longer, and help them retire healthier."

Currently, Premise serves more than 250 organizations with occupational health services across 440 sites, more than 65 of which are accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) for providing occupational health and primary care. Several Premise providers are also recognized leaders within the occupational health industry, serving as active members within the ABOHN and American Association of Occupational Health Nurses (AAOHN) as research fellows, board members, and committee consultants.

About Premise Health

Premise Health serves large organizations and their people with exceptional healthcare. It partners with commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes, serving millions of members at more than 800 wellness centers in 45 states and Guam.

Premise's mission is to help people get, stay, and be well. With more than 30 types of care, it provides easy access to amazing member experiences that improve health and lower healthcare costs.

Premise is the leading direct healthcare company and one of the largest digital providers in the country. For more information, visit www.premisehealth.com.

Media Contacts:

Valerie Somerville

[email protected]

SOURCE Premise Health