Premise Health Celebrates 10th Birthday and 60 Years of Providing High-Quality Care

This month, Premise Health celebrates its 10-year anniversary as a brand while honoring its 60-year legacy as a healthcare provider. Premise operates more than 800 wellness centers across the nation for 400 commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions and tribes. The company's 2024 annual study found that its advanced primary care model saves attributed members 30%, or $2,434 on average in total healthcare costs and reduce costly admissions for inpatient or emergency services.

"Anniversaries and birthdays offer us the chance to reflect on how far we've come, as an organization and as a team," observed Stu Clark, who has served as CEO since 2006. "As I reflect on our journey, I remember some of the immense challenges we've overcome, including a global recession in 2008 and a pandemic in 2020, all of which forged us into the company we are today.

"I also remember the many deliberate decisions that we made and steps that we took to build a primary care foundation that delivers real, meaningful value for organizations and members. Ultimately, it's our uncompromising passion for providing exceptional healthcare and measurable value that's led to our continued success. And perhaps our tendency to take our work personally, too, I might add."

A look back in time

Starting in 1964, a series of small healthcare companies began forming across the country to serve employers and employees, planting the roots of what would eventually grow to become Premise Health. As the company continued to grow, its focus gradually shifted toward incorporating primary care into its onsite model.

By 2014, continued success and expansion led to a merger between two companies, CHS Health Services and Take Care Employer Services. The combined companies announced their new name that winter: Premise Health. At that time, Premise managed 500 worksite health and wellness centers for 200 of the nation's leading employers, providing primary care, pharmacy, occupational health, wellness and condition management, physical therapy and fitness.

In 2018, Premise was acquired by the private equity investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada's largest pension plans. The partnership was founded on the companies' shared values and vision to lead change within the healthcare industry, intent on establishing value-driven care as the standard.

With added support from OMERS, the company continued expanding its reach and investing in new technologies to refine core elements of its primary care model, keeping its sights on delivering the most convenient, comprehensive, and proactive care possible.

In early 2019, Premise completed the implementation of the Epic electronic medical record platform and, in February of 2020, launched the first version of its virtual care platform and behavioral health service, introducing members to 24/7 virtual care through the My Premise Health app.

Here and now

Today, Premise operates more than 800 wellness centers across the nation for 400 commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions and tribes, achieving $1.2 billion in revenue in 2023 and currently projecting roughly $1.5 billion by end of year.

It does so by incorporating pharmacy, behavioral health, care management and care navigation into its primary care model with patient care handled by fully collaborative provider teams. Through onsite, nearsite, and virtual access points, members have access to easy, convenient healthcare and can build long-term relationships with a primary care provider, which supports their physical, mental and social health needs.

"Everything we do is in service to our members and their unique organizations," said Beth Ratliff, Premise's chief operating officer. "In order to operate at scale, we've had to always remain cognizant of that priority. Our relationships with clients and their people are built on trust and continued feedback, which has been essential in helping to inform our data-driven, people-centric approach over the years."

Ratliff has served in her current role since 2019, having held various leadership positions across CHS and Premise since 2007.

Taking health forward

Premise remains committed to driving innovation in care delivery and building on its mission to help people get, stay, and be well through high-quality, high-value healthcare.

"Advanced primary care, which includes behavioral health, pharmacy, and care navigation, and occupational health are critical to our health system because there is simply no access to these services in the community. Further, the healthcare system is so miserably misaligned, that even a well-informed patient can't navigate it," shared Clark. "When we prioritize proactive care, we see the results: better experiences for patients, better health across populations, and a better value for everyone.

"Premise is proud to work with some of the largest, most innovative organizations in the U.S. to deliver this type of care. Our experience, our culture, and our intense belief that we are on the right side of healthcare allow us to do healthcare differently. That's what we celebrate today: a long legacy of helping our members achieve their best health."

About Premise Health

Premise Health serves large organizations and their people with exceptional healthcare. It partners with commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes, serving millions of members at more than 800 wellness centers in 46 states and Guam.

Premise's mission is to help people get, stay, and be well. With more than 30 types of care, it provides easy access to amazing member experiences that improve health and lower healthcare costs.

Premise is the leading direct healthcare company and one of the largest digital providers in the country. For more information, visit www.premisehealth.com.

