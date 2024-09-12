Premise Health named to Fortune and Great Place to Work's 2024 Best Workplaces in Health Care List for Fourth Consecutive Year

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the leading direct health care provider for employers and unions, has been named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranked 21 out of 45 in the large company category.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, annually evaluates and certifies thousands of organizations across the U.S. based on more than 1.3 million survey responses. This year, the health care rankings were determined by responses of more than 185,000 health care employees whose employers participated. Of the Premise team members who completed the survey, 87% said they have a positive experience at work.

"We are proud that the results of this survey show what we already believe: people want to work at Premise," said Premise CEO Stu Clark. "This year, our organization is celebrating 10 years since the 'Premise' brand launched and 60 years of serving employers and unions, and what is humbling is that we have many team members who have been with us for five, ten, and even twenty years of that time. We're honored to be an employer of choice in a highly competitive industry."

In addition to positive work experience, 92% of Premise team members surveyed believe their clients and patients would rate the service they deliver as "excellent," and 90% of those surveyed stated they are proud to tell others who they work for. Premise was the only direct health care company included in its category.

In June, the company received re-certification as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year and was designated by The Tennessean as a Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee for the ninth consecutive year.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says Great Place to Work CEO Michael C. Bush. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

About Premise Health

Premise Health serves large organizations and their people with exceptional healthcare. It partners with commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes, serving millions of members at more than 800 wellness centers in 46 states and Guam.

Premise's mission is to help people get, stay, and be well. With more than 30 types of care, it provides easy access to amazing member experiences that improve health and lower healthcare costs.

Premise is the leading direct healthcare company and one of the largest digital providers in the country. For more information, visit www.premisehealth.com

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of more than 8.2 million employees in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 185,000 were from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the health care industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

