Premise Health Names New Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Peter Vasquez, an 11-year veteran of the company who has served as an executive vice president and senior clinical leader, will move into a part-time clinical leadership role. He will remain a key contributor to the occupational health and virtual product teams.

"Dr. Leizman is an experienced clinician who shares our passion for direct health care, and our values and vision for the future," said Stu Clark, CEO, Premise Health. "He has an exceptional background, coming to us from a world-renowned organization known for its clinical quality and use of technology to improve engagement and outcomes – Our team is excited to have him on board."

Previously, Leizman served as the medical director of Cleveland Clinic at Work, where he led business and medical operations for multiple worksite health and occupational medicine sites. He is board certified in family medicine and has practiced in urgent care, primary care, emergency department and occupational medicine settings.

"I am honored to join Premise Health in its work to help members get, stay and be well," Leizman said. "As the leading direct health care company, Premise offers both the scale and focus required to impact health and deliver value, and I am excited about the opportunity ahead."

Leizman began his business career by pioneering an integrated nursing home concept, White Crest Corporation, that embraced a unique health care approach, combining care management and insurance to deliver savings. He later led the Cleveland Clinic's regional urgent care and express care clinics, which increased access to integrated health care for patients in northern Ohio. His experience includes advising Global 500 companies on health and safety issues.

Leizman graduated with honors from Dartmouth College with a bachelor's degree in English. He completed his medical degree at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and a residency in family medicine at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine / University Hospitals of Cleveland.

He assumed the position at Premise effective April 1, 2019.

ABOUT PREMISE HEALTH

Premise Health is the leading direct healthcare company pioneering new models to deliver powerfully effortless healthcare. With more than 50 years of experience, Premise Health delivers unmatched quality, access and value through more than 600 wellness centers in 44 states and Guam. The company serves more than 275 of the nation's most innovative organizations, including a significant number of Fortune 1000 companies.

Premise Health believes that the future of healthcare is unrivaled access to phenomenal care that costs less for clients, members and their dependents. It delivers that future today through three access points – onsite health, nearsite health, and 24/7 virtual health. It also serves as the healthcare gateway for members and dependents, connecting them not only to its own robust and comprehensive provider network but also to the broader healthcare ecosystem. The result is a member experience that makes it easy to be seen anytime and anywhere.

For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.

