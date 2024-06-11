Premise Health Receives Recognition for Workplace Culture

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the leading direct health care provider, recently received consecutive designations from The Tennessean and Great Place to Work for 2024. These employee-validated recognitions distinguish Premise as a national and local employer of choice within Middle Tennessee. Premise employs more than 6,000 team members across the nation with approximately 500 headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn.

"Recognition as a top workplace for nearly a decade is a tremendous achievement for any organization," said Stu Clark, chief executive officer, Premise. "But for us, it's an affirmation of our decision this year to focus on team member experience, rallying around our belief that we're 'better together.' Consistent recognition as a leader in workplace culture on the national and local level reminds us that our mission to help others is driven, first and foremost, by our team members and their dedication to being on the right side of care."

The Tennessean, a USA TODAY Network newspaper, recently announced the winners of its '2024 Top Workplaces' awards for Middle Tennessee companies. Premise ranked fourth out of 18 companies in the large employer category, marking the ninth consecutive year the company has received the award. Since 2017, Premise has held the position of top healthcare organization to work for in the large employer category. The company also received its fifth consecutive specialty award, recognizing the work/life flexibility offered to its workforce.

Premise was recently re-certified by Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year. As a leading global authority that annually surveys nearly 20 million employees on workplace culture, Great Place to Work certifies companies with demonstrated satisfaction and trust amongst their employees. Eighty-seven percent of Premise team members who were surveyed stated that Premise is a great place to work.

Both third-party surveys rely on anonymous feedback from employees regarding their experience and satisfaction with an organization's workplace culture. Employee feedback is centered around important workplace drivers for success, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride in one's own work, sense of belonging and connection, alignment, and execution.

About Premise Health

Premise Health serves large organizations and their people with exceptional healthcare. It partners with commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes, serving millions of members at more than 800 wellness centers in 45 states and Guam.

Premise's mission is to help people get, stay, and be well. With more than 30 types of care, it provides easy access to amazing member experiences that improve health and lower healthcare costs.

Premise is the leading direct healthcare company and one of the largest digital providers in the country. For more information, visit www.premisehealth.com.

