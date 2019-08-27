Premium Audio Manufacturer, Ausounds, Announces Brand Launch

Ausounds is led by its CEO, Michael Chen, an Oxford Brookes University graduate with over 16 years of experience in the audio manufacturing business. Joining him is CMO, Marcus Sanchez, a music industry veteran who has worked with large music and CE brands, including Audeze, Universal Music Group, and Monster Cable, and musicians such as Rihanna, Usher, Chris Brown, and more. Together, these leading industry experts have combined their talents to develop audio solutions featuring mastered sound, a comfortable design, and innovative technology to become the music creator's sound tool.

"The role of music creators in the industry is tantamount to everything; this is where our sound comes from," said Marcus Sanchez, CMO, Ausounds. "We wanted to create a brand that addresses the many needs of creators at all levels – in their everyday lives and in their work. Using our industry knowledge and working with music influencers and leaders, we are redefining the sound of audio."

With this launch comes the brand's first headphone line, the AU Collection, which is designed for music enthusiasts and creators to use in their everyday lives. The first product to hit the market will be the AU-Stream ANC earphones, one of the first true wireless earphones to offer active noise cancellation (ANC). The AU-Stream ANC also includes a 13mm Titanium driver that provides a unique powerful audio experience, True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, an IPX5 waterproof rating, and a total battery life of 20 hours.

In addition to the AU Collection, Ausounds will be introducing its High-Fidelity Collection, ideal for audiophiles and home studio referencing, at RMAF in September and its Pro Collection for sound engineers and studio use, in early 2020.

Furthering the brand's focus on the music industry as a whole, Ausounds will be working with leading influencers and leaders, including its first brand ambassador, five time Grammy Award-winning producer Brian Kennedy. Ausounds will also be partnering with MusiCares to create a program that gives back to the music community by donating $1 from the sale of every headphone to benefit the important work of the organization.

About MusiCares

MusiCares provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need. MusiCares' services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical and personal emergencies, and each case is treated with integrity and confidentiality. MusiCares also focuses the resources and attention of the music industry on human service issues that directly influence the health and welfare of the music community.

About Ausounds

Ausounds is a U.S.-based premium audio manufacturing company that designs accessible headphones and audio products for music creators and music lovers alike. With a focus on redefining the sound of audio, Ausounds' products are crafted using the highest quality materials. The creative minds behind these innovations consistently research the newest technologies in the music industry to incorporate into each product released. To learn more about Audounds, visit www.ausounds.com.

