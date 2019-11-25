Premium Blend's CEO awarded with the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award by Stetson University

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 9, Gino Santos, Premium Blend's Founder and CEO, received the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from his Alma Mater, Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. Santos won the recognition for his successful career and positive impact on society and the university.

Gino has been a critical part of the institution's growth by financially supporting not only the University, but also, current and future students that aim to pursue their studies at Stetson but don't have the financial resources to cover all their educational expenses. Santos established "The Orestes Santos Music Scholarship" awarded to Hispanic students residing in Miami-Dade or Broward counties, who are accepted by the institution and are enrolled as music majors. The scholarship serves as a bridge to cover all of the educational expenses the student may have that are not covered by other financial grants.

"The scholarship is named after my father, Orestes Santos, a famous Cuban songwriter and musician. My father was a man to whom music and art were a way of life, and not of living. This scholarship is to honor him, his career, and his values. Still, it is also a contribution to our Hispanic heritage and an investment in all the future Hispanic music artists that we have in South Florida," Gino said.

"It is such an honor to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award as recognition for my business career and involvement with the community. This year seven students can attend Stetson because of our scholarship, and knowing that I am supporting them in reaching their goals and dreams makes me feel very proud of what we are doing at Premium Blends," stated Santos.

For Gino, there is a need to increase the investment in the arts, making sure students that want to pursue a major in music, theater, and other artistic pursuits, have the same opportunities and support as those aiming for a STEM degree. As a successful businessman, Santos recognizes the responsibility he has with future generations and the community.

Premium Blend, Inc. is a company with 30 years in the low-proof liquor business located in Miami, FL. Premium Blend makes it possible for venues with only a wine license to serve cocktails legally. In addition to a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Stetson, Santos holds an MBA from the University of Miami and a Masters in Entrepreneurship from MIT.

