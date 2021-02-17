Premium Cannabis Operator Item 9 Labs to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on February 25, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis operator that produces premium products, today announced that Andrew Bowden, CEO of Item 9 Labs, will present live to an online audience at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference being held February 25-26, 2021. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis sector.

- DATE: Thursday, February 25, 2021

- TIME: 11:30 AM Eastern Time

- MORE INFORMATION: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/

Bowden will provide an overview of the Company, including its award-winning products, the ongoing operations expansion and other key initiatives, as well as the growth opportunities resulting from the favorable regulatory environment. He also plans to speak in-depth on why franchising is the growth vehicle that will propel the cannabis industry forward and how the upcoming merger with ONE Cannabis Group (OCG Inc.) and its dispensary franchise brand Unity Rd. complements the Company's overall growth strategy.

"The cannabis industry is ripe for the next growth driver to bring it to new heights, and that vehicle is franchising," Bowden said. "Franchising significantly reduces barriers to entry for prospective entrepreneurs and for dispensary brands seeking national scale. It's the most viable method for expansion due to greatly reduced capital expenditures, resulting in accelerated scale. For example, traditional multi-state operators need to fund all business development, whereas franchise brands can scale at a more rapid rate and at a lower cost."

The Company's Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Rassás will also be speaking on a panel with Jeff Zuber, partner at Zubler Lawler & Del Duca, and Kim Kovacs, CEO of The Arcview Group, on February 26, 2021.

- PANEL TOPIC: Engineering Cannabis Deals That Are Built to Last: How to Avoid Common Contract Pitfalls That Lead to Painful Litigation

- DATE: Friday, February 26, 2021

- TIME: 12:50 PM Eastern Time

- MORE INFORMATION: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/

Bowden will also appear as a special guest at the Benzinga Cannabis Hour, a weekly online show that brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts to discuss the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. The one-hour program is streamed live on Thursdays at 4:00 PM ET and is also available on most major podcast hosting platforms.

- DATE: Thursday, March 4, 2021

- TIME: 4:00 PM Eastern Time

- MORE INFORMATION: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/cannabis-hour/

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. With substantial insider investment, the Company brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and production innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector and capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the Company has 650,000+ square feet of operations space under development on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Media Contact:

Item 9 Labs

Jayne Levy, Director of Communications

Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs

800-403-1140

Email: [email protected]

