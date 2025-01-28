Premium Guard® Launches Revamped PWR Steer® Website & E-Catalog

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), www.premiumguard.com, unveils an exciting redesign of its PWR Steer brand website, showcasing Installation Ready™ power steering products with a bold new online presence. The revamped website boasts a cutting-edge, sleek interface that reflects the brand's commitment to innovation and customer-centric design.

The new pwrsteer.com website is showcased on computer and mobile devices with varying screen sizes.

This state-of-the-art digital platform delivers an unparalleled user experience, featuring a modern, streamlined design for effortless navigation, advanced search capabilities for swift product location, comprehensive product specifications at users' fingertips, and an intuitive layout optimized for seamless browsing.

The upgraded website serves as a powerhouse of information, offering in-depth educational resources, detailed installation guides, expert tips, and valuable industry insights. PWR Steer's extensive document libraries now feature both video and written content, empowering customers with the knowledge and tools necessary for success.

"PGI is leaning into the future of the automotive aftermarket industry," said Anan Bishara, PGI's Founder & CEO. "Our emphasis is on putting customers first while providing accurate and comprehensive data, in a fresh, user-friendly design to ensure an end-to-end experience that helps the professional installer get the job right in a timely manner."

The reimagined www.pwrsteer.com stands as a testament to PGI's unwavering dedication to excellence, providing customers with an authoritative source for all their power steering needs. This digital transformation ensures that users can access precise information with unprecedented ease, reinforcing PWR Steer's reputation for top-tier performance and unmatched reliability.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee with close to 1.5 million square foot distribution centers in North America. Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry-leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.