Premium Guard Launches Revamped Website for Interfil®

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard, Inc. (www.premiumguard.com), an aftermarket leader and pioneer in the manufacture and supply of high-quality automotive products, is pleased to announce the launch of a re-designed website and parts catalog for its North American manufacturing hub and Mexico market leader, Interfil®.

Desktop and mobile layouts of the revamped www.interfil.com and parts catalog

Interfil's new web presence highlights PGI's continued commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the automotive aftermarket. The refreshed design features a sleek, modern layout for a better user experience and the latest web technology for improved functionality.

The revamped website features extensive information about Interfil's high-quality products, commercial programs, solutions, and helpful technical resources for installers. Site visitors can expect to find information quickly and easily with streamlined navigation and a responsive, mobile-friendly layout.

Within the new website, PGI has unveiled an enhanced Interfil® e-catalog, equipped with advanced product and application search features, designed to offer a seamless and intuitive browsing experience. Built with service professionals in mind, the new e-catalog showcases innovative features such as dynamic search, push-to-talk, fluid & capacity data, and other exclusive digital tools aimed at improving efficiency. Explore the new Interfil® website and e-catalog at www.interfil.com.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) and its subsidiary, Interfil, specialize in designing, manufacturing, and distributing filters for automotive, heavy duty, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. PGI is headquartered in New York City with a main distribution center in Memphis TN, Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.