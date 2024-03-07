PGI Wins Quality Award from NAPA Auto Parts

"This year's recipient has gone above and beyond in delivering quality products, leading the charge in category management, and elevating overall quality standards," said Medhavin Potdar, Director of Product Engineering and Quality at NAPA Auto Parts.

"We are proud to be named among the top tier suppliers for NAPA, especially for being recognized for Quality," said Anan Bishara, PGI's founder and CEO. "Our passion and commitment to our product, innovation, and first-to-market strategy has been instrumental in the mutual success of PGI and its customers."

PGI's Ty Nilsson (EVP of Sales), Rick Jordan (Director of Category Management), and Andrew Hauenstein (Category Manager) accepted the award on February 27 on PGI's behalf.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in New York City with a main distribution center in Memphis TN, Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.