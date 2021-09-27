Premium Irish Dairy Brand Truly Grass Fed Presents Slow Food Live Events With Slow Food USA

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Grass Fed , a premium brand of sustainably-produced Irish dairy products, today announced a series of Slow Food Live events this fall. Featuring culinary stars from both the U.S. and Ireland, the free, online series will focus on the joys of slow living, the importance of sustainably produced dairy and simple recipes made from delicious Truly Grass Fed butter and cheese. The events are part of an ongoing partnership between the Truly Grass Fed brand, now available in the U.S., and Slow Food USA – a nonprofit dedicated to transforming how people produce, consume and enjoy food.

Irish Chef Catherine Fulvio will host a Slow Food Live virtual event presented by Truly Grass Fed on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. EDT. "A Taste of Irish Slow Living" will explore the beauty and benefits of slow living, and feature a modern twist on a traditional Irish recipe. Chef Jernard Wells and Kid Chef Julian Frederick will host a family-friendly Slow Foods Live event presented by Truly Grass Fed on October 20 at 2 p.m. EDT. The two will collaborate on tasty grilled cheese recipes for kids and grown-ups. Chef Edward Lee will demonstrate how to make and use high quality, sweet and savory compound butters in a Slow Food Live virtual event presented by Truly Grass Fed, a premium Irish butter brand, on October 27 at 2 p.m. EDT.

"Slow Food Live events give us the opportunity to introduce more Americans to our products and our deeply-held brand values," said Nicola O'Connell. "Our host chefs know good food, and will be sharing why sustainably produced dairy from happy Irish cows not only makes great tasting dishes, but is better for animals, people and our planet."

The Slow Food Live series, which allows for virtual audience interaction and Q&A with chefs, includes:

A Taste of Irish Slow Living. On Wednesday, September 29 at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), Irish Chef Catherine Fulvio – an award-winning author of six cookbooks, founder of the Ballyknocken House & Cookery School and a celebrated television host on both sides of the Atlantic – will kick off the series from the kitchen of her family farmhouse in County Wicklow, Ireland . Catherine will discuss our connection to the land and the food it produces, and the beauty and benefits of slow living, while creating a modern twist on an Irish classic – caramelized leek and cheddar soda bread with tomato relish.



Truly Grass Fed cheeses and butters are sourced from cows that are 95% grass-fed (an average of one cow for every two acres) and are Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. A co-op of 3,000 family farms located across Ireland's fertile land supplies the brand's high-quality ingredients.

"Having grown up on an Irish dairy farm I appreciate the care that goes into producing the best of Irish butter and cheese and am delighted to work with Truly Grass Fed and host the first of these sessions," said Chef Catherine Fulvio. "Slow food is all about enjoying food consciously, taking time to source the best of fresh ingredients, and even stepping out and foraging to celebrate what nature naturally provides."

"We're thrilled to work with Truly Grass Fed to bring these sessions to our members and others interested in good, clean and fair food for all," said Anna Mulé, executive director of Slow Food USA. "Cheese and butter are common kitchen staples, but this is the first time we've explored slow dairy in our programming. It will be a fun, interactive learning experience for everyone."

Interested participants can register to attend the free upcoming Slow Food Live events at https://slowfoodusa.org/slow-food-live/ . For more information on Truly Grass Fed and Slow Food USA, visit www.trulygrassfed.com and www.slowfoodusa.org.

About Truly Grass Fed

Truly Grass Fed is a premium brand of Irish dairy products crafted with integrity and care for people, animals, and the planet. The brand's distinctively creamy and delicious butter and cheese are made from cows that are 95% grass-fed, Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. Truly Grass Fed is elevating dairy to a new standard. The brand is strongly rooted in the art of farming but deeply dedicated to sustainability, transparency and progress with wholesome dairy from cows living their best lives outside, on pasture on average 250 days a year, grazing on green Irish grass. The Truly Grass Fed seal signifies that the dairy ingredients inside meet the highest industry standards of quality, safety, animal welfare and environmental consciousness.

About Slow Food USA

Slow Food USA unites the joy of food with the pursuit of justice. We cultivate nationwide programs and a network of local chapters, host educational events and advocacy campaigns and build solidarity through partnerships. Together, we are dismantling oppressive food systems to achieve good, clean and fair food for all. The Slow Food movement began in Italy in 1989 as a rejection of global fast food. Today, Slow Food is in over 160 countries and represented by over 115 chapters in the US. Learn more at slowfoodusa.org.

SOURCE Truly Grass Fed

