Premium Mortgage Corporation Sees Growth in Their Neighborhood Vitality Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State-based mortgage lender, Premium Mortgage Corporation, launched their Neighborhood Vitality Program in March of 2021 to help cultivate homeownership in majority minority target areas across the state. Since its inception earlier this year, the growth has been significant. As compared to the loans closed in these targeted areas between January and September of 2020, the company has seen a 38% increase year-over-year in units closed and a 48% increase in originated funds closed between that same timeframe in 2021.

Initially, the Neighborhood Vitality program was established with a special financing fund of $500,000 to further incentivize the purchase of homes in historically underserved communities. The company is poised to surpass this goal and are now funding additional grants up to $2 million. A commitment Mike Donoghue, Premium Mortgage Corporation's President, believes is crucial. "We did not just want to throw money at the problem – that is easy – anyone can do that. We wanted to find a way to get the money into the hands of those that need it and can use it to enrich their neighborhoods."