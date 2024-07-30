Premium Service Brands Enhances Workplace Accessibility and Inclusivity

Leading Home Services Franchisor Aims to Create Career Paths for Young People with Disabilities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Service Brands (PSB), a leading franchisor in the North American home services industry, is proud to announce recent steps taken to improve accessibility and inclusivity within its office. As part of this initiative, the company has enhanced its facilities to better accommodate employees with physical and cognitive differences and has welcomed a new office assistant, an individual with autism, into its team.

The initiative, which reflects the company's core values of respect, partnership and giving back to communities, was inspired by CEO Paul Flick's personal experience with his own daughter, who has Trisomy 18. The goal is to provide employment opportunities for young people with all kinds of disabilities in workplace environments where they are set up to succeed.

Recognizing the importance of a diverse and inclusive workplace, Premium Service Brands has worked with Reagan Stillerman of Stillerman Consulting Group, who spent time training the home office team, focusing on best practices for creating a workplace where employees with special needs can thrive.

The new office assistant, Elisabeth Angeley, brings a unique set of skills and perspectives to the team. Her role is a testament to PSB's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace culture.

"We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to work in an environment that is accommodating and supportive," said Flick. "By making these changes, we aim to not only support our current employees but also attract future talent with diverse abilities."

Premium Service Brands has implemented several measures to ensure accessibility, including:

Adjusting workspaces to be more physically accessible

Incorporating assistive organization of the office

Providing ongoing training and resources for staff

In taking these steps, PSB aims to serve as a model that franchisees will seek to replicate at their own independently owned and operated franchises, promoting wider accessibility across the franchise system. The model includes guidelines for job application processes, interview techniques tailored to individuals with special needs, and strategies for daily task management and office navigation.

"I'm really grateful to be part of the Premium Service Brands team," said Angeley. "Everyone has made me feel welcomed and supported. I can tell I'm valued here and I am excited to contribute my skills and perspectives to such a caring team."

Premium Service Brands' commitment to inclusivity extends to their community-focused non-profit, Kids Lift , which supports children in need through various initiatives. Kids Lift was founded by Flick, driven by his desire to make a difference for children facing challenges similar to those of his daughter. The non-profit originally focused on addressing food insecurity but has since expanded to meet a variety of needs, from providing school supplies to refurbishing community spaces. The inclusive hiring program complements PSB's broader mission to give back and create a positive impact in communities.

"We're excited to welcome Elisabeth to our team," said Shandi Bradley, Elisabeth's direct supervisor and Office Manager. "Her presence has already positively impacted us, and we're learning so much about creating an inclusive work environment. This initiative is just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding it even further."

With over 500 locations across 49 states, Premium Service Brands maximizes its presence by providing exceptional home services within each community it serves. PSB's commitment to supporting franchise owners and delivering top-tier customer experiences is reflected in its ongoing growth and industry recognition.

For more information about Premium Service Brands and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.premiumservicebrands.com .

About Premium Service Brands:

Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading franchisor of home services brands, including 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, and Rooterman. Founded on the principles of exceptional support and training for franchise owners, PSB is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com .

