Premium Service Brands Launches Nesto Platform

Leading Home Services Franchisor Introduces One-Stop Solution to Enhance Franchise Opportunities and Streamline Customer Access to Services

AUGUSTA, Ga., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Service Brands (PSB), the leading franchisor in the North American home services industry, announced today the launch of Nesto, a new platform designed to house multiple PSB brands under one roof. This consolidated model, which enhances convenience and cost-efficiency for customers and franchisees alike, is being piloted by Augusta, GA-based franchisee Mark Boyd.

Boyd, a multi-brand franchisee, has successfully integrated six of PSB's home services brands – 360 Painting, House Doctors, The Grout Medic, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, ProLift Garage Doors, and Window Gang – in a centralized showroom. This innovative setup allows customers to explore a broad range of services in one convenient space, from painting and garage door repair to home organization, junk removal, and more. Boyd's Augusta hub is a testament to the vision of Nesto: unifying diverse home services offerings in a single, accessible location.

"Consolidating our brands has made it easier for customers to meet all their home service needs, and it also creates new efficiencies for franchise owners, cutting down on customer acquisition costs and increasing service visibility," said Boyd. "As PSB grows, we're thrilled to pioneer this approach, which helps our customers save time and our franchisees increase value by being part of a larger network."

PSB envisions Nesto as a springboard for franchisees interested in multi-brand ownership. The platform will eventually roll out systemwide, offering franchise owners a model that reduces operational costs while maximizing revenue potential. For new entrepreneurs, Nesto represents a unique franchise development opportunity that's grounded in customer convenience and business growth.

"This launch is a milestone in our mission to make quality home services accessible and convenient across the nation," said Paul Flick, CEO of Premium Service Brands. "Nesto is paving the way for franchisees to scale their businesses by leveraging multiple brands under one roof, demonstrating our commitment to innovative solutions that benefit both franchisees and customers."

PSB plans to introduce additional elements of Nesto in the coming months, including a customer rewards app while also providing further support and growth potential for franchisees. For more information about Nesto, visit www.mynesto.com and to explore Premium Service Brands' franchise opportunities, please visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About Premium Service Brands:

Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading franchisor of home services brands, including 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, and Rooterman. Founded on the principles of exceptional support and training for franchise owners, PSB is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com .

