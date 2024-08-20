Premium Service Brands Ranks No. 3,003 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

Leading Home Services Franchisor Named Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Service Brands (PSB), a leading franchisor in the North American home services industry, ranks No. 3,003 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, the publication's annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of our entire Premium Service Brands family," said Paul Flick, CEO of Premium Service Brands. "While this ranking is an accomplishment we're proud of, it's just the beginning. We're committed to continuous innovation and growth, ensuring exceptional home services reach even more communities across North America."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million.

With over 500 locations across 49 states, Premium Service Brands maximizes its presence by providing exceptional home services within each community it serves. PSB's commitment to supporting franchise owners and delivering top-tier customer experiences is reflected in its ongoing growth and industry recognition.

