Premium Shoes Market size to grow by USD 12.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adidas AG, ASICS Corp. and Avia, and many more - Techanvio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium shoes market is estimated to grow by USD 12.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.38%. The premium shoes market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer premium shoes market are Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Avia, British Knights Int B.V., Brooks Sports Inc., Caleres Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Kering SA, Lotto Sport Italia Spa, Mason Garments B.V, New Balance Athletics Inc., Newton Running Co. Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Salvatore Ferragamo S.P.A., Skechers USA Inc., Steven Madden Ltd., The Rockport Co. LLC, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premium Shoes Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Adidas AG - The company offers premium shoes such as Adidas sneakers, which include categories of cloud white and cloud blue.

The company offers premium shoes such as the Avia Legacy 880, Avia Legacy 855, Avia Legacy 816, and women's Avi Anchor.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. By geography, Europe is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. West-European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Spain are the major contributors to the regional market growth. Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Celebrity endorsement helps strengthen the brand entity

Celebrity endorsement helps strengthen the brand entity Key Trend - Product customization driving product demand

- Product customization driving product demand Major Challenges - Rise in the cost of raw materials

Market Segmentation

By Product, the sports shoes segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the high concentration of players in developed and emerging economies, the large number of SKUs, and the growing scope of international and regional sports tournaments across the world drive the segment growth. The sports shoes segment is specifically designed for those consumers who are involved in activities such as training, running, and working out in gyms.

Premium Shoes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.18 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and Italy

