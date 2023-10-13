Premium Shoes Market size to grow by USD 12.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adidas AG, ASICS Corp. and Avia, and many more - Techanvio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Oct, 2023, 00:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium shoes market is estimated to grow by USD 12.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.38%. The premium shoes market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer premium shoes market are Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Avia, British Knights Int B.V., Brooks Sports Inc., Caleres Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Kering SA, Lotto Sport Italia Spa, Mason Garments B.V, New Balance Athletics Inc., Newton Running Co. Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Salvatore Ferragamo S.P.A., Skechers USA Inc., Steven Madden Ltd., The Rockport Co. LLC, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premium Shoes Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premium Shoes Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • Adidas AG - The company offers premium shoes such as Adidas sneakers, which include categories of cloud white and cloud blue.
  • ASICS Corp. - The company offers premium shoes such as Gel Run Adapt, Gel Ease, Gel Kayano Lite 3, Gel Kinsei Blast Le2, and Gel Galaxy 8b.
  • Avia - The company offers premium shoes such as the Avia Legacy 880, Avia Legacy 855, Avia Legacy 816, and women's Avi Anchor.
  • The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. By geography, Europe is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. West-European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Spain are the major contributors to the regional market growth. Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Celebrity endorsement helps strengthen the brand entity
  • Key Trend - Product customization driving product demand
  • Major Challenges - Rise in the cost of raw materials

 Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the sports shoes segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the high concentration of players in developed and emerging economies, the large number of SKUs, and the growing scope of international and regional sports tournaments across the world drive the segment growth. The sports shoes segment is specifically designed for those consumers who are involved in activities such as training, running, and working out in gyms. 

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:
The skating shoes market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,023.02 million. 

The trail running shoes market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,811.36 million. 

Premium Shoes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.18

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, France, Germany, and Italy

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Processed Seafood Market size to increase by USD 60.5 billion between 2022 to 2027| The high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood drives market growth - Technavio

Processed Seafood Market size to increase by USD 60.5 billion between 2022 to 2027| The high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood drives market growth - Technavio

The Processed Seafood Market size is expected to grow by USD 60.5 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period. High demand...
Medical Composite Materials Market size to increase by USD 642.44 million between 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., ACP Composites Inc., Avient Corp. and more among key companies - Technavio

Medical Composite Materials Market size to increase by USD 642.44 million between 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., ACP Composites Inc., Avient Corp. and more among key companies - Technavio

The Medical Composite Materials Market size is expected to grow by USD 642.44 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.02% during the forecast period....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.