Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market to grow by USD 237.81 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 51% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prenatal vitamin supplements market is expected to grow by USD 237.81 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by distribution channel (conventional retail channels, direct selling, and e-retailing), form factor (powder, liquid, capsules, and gummies), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bayer AG, Biotics Research Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Fermentis Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., Natals Inc., Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Novus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PlusPlus Lifesciences LLP, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., TherapeuticsMD Inc., West Coast Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmavite LLC

Bayer AG: The company offers prenatal vitamin supplements such as prenatal pregnancy vitamins and multivitamins under the brand called Elevit.

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment -

The market share growth by the conventional retail channels segment is significant during the forecast period. The conventional retail is one of the most popular distribution channels for supplement varieties, including prenatal vitamin supplements. In addition, these channels comprise hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, and discount stores.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market: Driver & Trend:

An increasing number of gynecologists recommend prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers.

Growing preference for pill-free prenatal vitamin supplements

Social media platforms increasing awareness of prenatal vitamin supplements

The increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers drives the market growth. Before giving birth, it is advisable for pregnant women to consult with their gynecologist and consider taking vitamin supplements to enhance the likelihood of having a healthy child. Many prenatal vitamin supplements typically include folic acid, a crucial component during pregnancy as it aids in preventing the occurrence of neural tube defects, including spina bifida

What are the key data covered in this prenatal vitamin supplements market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the prenatal vitamin supplements market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the prenatal vitamin supplements market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the prenatal vitamin supplements market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the prenatal vitamin supplements market players.

In the dynamic prenatal vitamin supplements market, key nutrients like Folic Acid, Iron, Calcium, DHA, Vitamin D, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Iodine, Choline, and Magnesium are essential. B Vitamins, Zinc, Vitamin C, Probiotics, Copper, Vitamin A, Selenium, Vitamin E, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin K, and Biotin play vital roles. Methylfolate is gaining attention as a superior form of Folic Acid. Herbal supplements like Ginger and Raspberry Leaf, alongside Lactation Support Ingredients, cater to specific needs. Consumers increasingly prefer products with Organic Certifications, Non-GMO Labels, Vegan/Vegetarian Formulations, and Gluten-Free Certification. The debate between Synthetic vs. Natural Ingredients and Allergen-Free Claims significantly influences consumer choices in this market.

