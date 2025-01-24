Preorders Now Available for Samsung Galaxy S25 Series at UScellular

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preorders are now open at UScellular for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, featuring the Galaxy AI virtual assistant. Customers can preorder online at uscellular.com or in UScellular retail stores, and all devices will be available for purchase on Feb. 7.

Powered with Galaxy AI, the Galaxy S25 Series adapts to your interests and behaviors with features on the Galaxy Ultra, S25+, S25 that include:

Voice Activation. Let the Galaxy S25 Series become your ultimate personal assistant. With just a simple voice command, you can effortlessly search for your favorite restaurant, set up a text message thread or update your calendar within a single request.

Let the Galaxy S25 Series become your ultimate personal assistant. With just a simple voice command, you can effortlessly search for your favorite restaurant, set up a text message thread or update your calendar within a single request.

Power Up. The Galaxy S25 series is designed to deliver an unbeatable mobile gaming experience. An updated processor provides an enhanced performance and faster graphics rendering so you can experience smoother gameplay, even on the most demanding and modern gaming titles.

Stunning Screen. Enjoy a stunning sight that sets the new standard for mobile viewing. With vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and ultra-smooth motion, the cutting-edge display delivers an immersive experience whether you're gaming, streaming, or browsing.

Important things to know:

New and current upgrade-eligible UScellular customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for free with trade-in or the Galaxy S25 and S25+ for free with no trade-in 1 .

. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Titan Black, Titan Gray, Titan Silverblue and Titan WhiteSilver.

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ are available in Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue and Navy.

For more information about the Galaxy S25 series, go to www.uscellular.com/samsung.

1 New line or eligible upgrade required. Requires smartphone purchase via 36-month installment contract, eligible postpaid service plan, and paperless billing. Paid via 36 monthly bill credits. Credit varies. Qualifying trade-in may be required. Taxes, fees and additional terms apply.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has donated more than $30 million in hotspots and service to help youth connect to reliable internet. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

For more information, contact:

Anthony Garcia

PR and Media Relations Manager

773-387-5217

[email protected]

SOURCE UScellular