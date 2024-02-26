Preorders Open: Photo Book 'We Deserve This' Highlights Transgender Auto Enthusiasts

Preorders are open now for the coffee table book "We Deserve This," exclusively through CarraraBooks.com, with other major retailers to follow.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrara Media proudly announces the preorder period for its latest release, a coffee table book called "We Deserve This," available now. The visually stunning book, photographed by renowned automotive journalist Victoria Scott, features captivating photo spreads of more than 20 transgender models paired with unique and fascinating automobiles.

Following her published debut in 2023 with the fictional photo collection "Postcards From the End of the World," Scott serves as the author and photographer for this celebration of diversity, style and the powerful intersection between identity and automotive culture. Through Scott's lens, "We Deserve This" leads readers on a journey that highlights the beauty of individuality and a shared passion for automobiles.

Preorders are now open through CarraraBooks.com. The book will release widely across all bookselling platforms at a later date. Copies preordered through CarraraBooks.com will be autographed by the author.

"'We Deserve This' is my statement to both my community and the world outside of it," Scott said. "We are letting the world know that we are stylish, beautiful, and powerful, and we deserve to be proud of it and share our joy."

"We are thrilled to present 'We Deserve This' as our first new release of 2024," said Ryan ZumMallen, founder of Carrara Media. "This book not only showcases the incredible talent of Victoria Scott but also represents our commitment to amplifying diverse voices and stories within the automotive community."

The release of "We Deserve This" marks the beginning of an exciting year for Carrara Media, with two more highly-anticipated releases coming in 2024. Following "We Deserve This," Carrara Media will release "Waiting for the Sun to Come Down," a captivating coffee table book by the automotive photographer Kevin McCauley. Later in the year, readers can look forward to "The Widowmaker," a gripping fictional spy thriller by acclaimed author Sam Mitani.

To learn more about "We Deserve This" and to stay informed about future products, visit CarraraBooks.com.

Media Contact: Ryan ZumMallen, [email protected] 

SOURCE Carrara Media

