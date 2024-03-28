Prepaid Cards Global Market Outlook Report 2024 - Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers Evolving as a Potential Market

28 Mar, 2024, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepaid Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Prepaid Cards estimated at US$2 Trillion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Closed Loop Prepaid Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Open Loop Prepaid Cards segment is estimated at 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Prepaid Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$726.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$648.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers:
- Prepaid Cards: A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments
- COVID-19 Catalyzes Adoption of Digital Payments
- Banks Go the Prepaid Way
- Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers: Evolving as a Potential Market
- Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked
- Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide
- Prepaid Eye the Upmarket
- Gaining Popularity among Millennials
- Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand
- Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments
- Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards: Next Generation of Prepaid
- Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards
- Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth
- Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets
- Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market
- Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers
- Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand for Gift Cards
- Why Companies Bet on Employee Rewards & Recognition?
- Gift Cards: A Compelling Employee Reward Option
- Advantages of Gift Cards for Employee Rewards & Recognition Program
- Cohesive and Innovative Strategies: Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail
- Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications
- Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay
- Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs
- Fueled by High Uptake and Technological Progress, Prepaid Cards Hold Rosier Future
- Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security
- Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services
Challenges & Issues
- Dearth of Consumer Awareness: A Major Challenge
- High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth
- Need for Regulatory Tabs
- Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles' Heel of Prepaid Cards Business
