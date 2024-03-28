Prepaid Cards Global Market Outlook Report 2024 - Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers Evolving as a Potential Market

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepaid Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Prepaid Cards estimated at US$2 Trillion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Closed Loop Prepaid Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Open Loop Prepaid Cards segment is estimated at 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Prepaid Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$726.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$648.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Prepaid Cards: A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments

COVID-19 Catalyzes Adoption of Digital Payments

Banks Go the Prepaid Way

Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers: Evolving as a Potential Market

Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

Prepaid Eye the Upmarket

Gaining Popularity among Millennials

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments

Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards: Next Generation of Prepaid

Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards

Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets

Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market

Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers

Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand for Gift Cards

Why Companies Bet on Employee Rewards & Recognition?

Gift Cards: A Compelling Employee Reward Option

Advantages of Gift Cards for Employee Rewards & Recognition Program

Cohesive and Innovative Strategies: Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail

Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications

Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay

Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs

Fueled by High Uptake and Technological Progress, Prepaid Cards Hold Rosier Future

Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security

Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services

Challenges & Issues

Dearth of Consumer Awareness: A Major Challenge

High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth

Need for Regulatory Tabs

Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles' Heel of Prepaid Cards Business

A selection of featured companies include:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Prepaid Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to Prepaid Cards

Comparison between Credit Card, Debit Card and Prepaid Card

Market Segments

Types of Prepaid Cards

Advantages and Disadvantages of Prepaid Cards

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved: A Major Market Driver

Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs

Breaking Barriers to Ensure Broader Uptake of Digital Payments among Consumers

Key Growth Factors

Key Market Restraints

Analysis by Geographic Region

World Prepaid Cards Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Gross Value for Developed and Developing Regions (2024 & 2030)

World Prepaid Cards Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2024-2030: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Canada , Middle East , USA , Europe , Japan and Africa

, , , , , , , and Analysis by Segment

World Prepaid Cards Market by Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Gross Value for Closed Loop and Open Loop

Competitive Scenario

An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain

Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category

Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

